A new rule that could strengthen our country’s anemic child care system was recently proposed by the federal Department of Health and Human Services. The announcement comes in response to a worsening nationwide predicament in which child care providers struggling amid rising costs are passing expenses on to families who are increasingly unable to find and afford quality options.

For local context, last year the average household with two children in Tulsa County spent 28% of its income on child care.

This cost burden, higher for families with income below average, creates difficult decisions, even disincentives, for parents regarding their pursuit of employment, education or job training.

Fortunately, however, proposed modifications to the Child Care and Development Fund could dramatically improve affordability and access for 1.5 million families by boosting the financial stability of 230,000 child care providers across the U.S.

First, the newly proposed rule would cap co-payments for parents receiving child care subsidies to no more than 7% of household income, while also permitting states to waive co-payments entirely for families below 150% of the federal poverty level.

Second, the new rule would reduce bureaucracy by encouraging states to streamline child care application processes through more family friendly benefit enrollment practices, including the use of presumptive eligibility to accelerate child care services for parents needing it to start working.

Finally, proposed changes would stabilize existing child care providers and incentivize returning and new providers through higher subsidy rates that better reflect actual operating costs, paid more promptly, and based on the number of children enrolled rather than unpredictable daily attendance.

The urgency to rebuild child care capacity is unmistakable.

In Tulsa County in 2004, over 9,000 children under age 5 received licensed, subsidized child care. By 2022, that number had plummeted by 54% to less than 4,200. This trend is occurring across our state and demands sustained reinvestments to reverse and support more hardworking Oklahomans.

Profit margins for child care providers have always been razor-thin, with labor costs accounting for up to 70% of business expense. Yet higher wages for child care workers are long overdue given how essential the service is to our economy and the connection between staff pay and quality of care.

But without increased funding for child care subsidies, these higher labor costs can only be passed on to families already reeling financially and finding fewer options in a shrinking market.

Proposed improvements to the Child Care and Development Fund will help meet the needs of families with children, add vital assurances for child care providers and benefit businesses seeking workers. The time for commonsense reform is now, as expiring one-time pandemic relief funds further unmask the realities of a damaged child care sector.

Once implemented, I urge the Oklahoma Department of Human Services to maximize all options under the proposed new measures to restore child care across Oklahoma.

Karen Kiely is the executive director and CEO of CAP Tulsa.