I come from a tradition of urgent prayer. The universe belongs to the One who created it, and it hums with energy, intelligence and goodness.

My faith requires that I acknowledge that force and express myself in words of gratitude. Every time I bring a piece of bread to my lips, I bless the God who drew it forth from the Earth. In my religious imagination, that God creates the world each day, renewing the gift of the universe itself.

But I am also a citizen of this democratic republic, which has worked over centuries to bring one out of many. Its founders understood that this would require deference and mutuality.

The languages of faith are particular and individual. They envision God in different ways, with different powers and different prerogatives. We should not impose these visions on one another or strip them clean of their individual character. That would result in a bland porridge of consensus, without the power to stir us to action.

I want to live in a lively democracy where I hear my neighbors speak the truth of their hearts.

All of this means that we should be still more respectful by protecting the neutrality of the public sphere.

For hundreds of years, American churches understood that intermingling private faith and public institutions would bring unwanted compromise to both. The Danbury Baptists in 1801 begged Thomas Jefferson to patrol that border. We should be careful in exactly the same way.

Our schools represent diverse communities of people who should not be required to honor symbols of different faiths. We have to tell the history of this country in all its complexity, including the role of dissenters and skeptics. And we have to be careful about setting up opportunities for coercion.

Even something as benign as silence could be quickly cultivated by intrusive demagogues to interfere with the freedoms of vulnerable school children. Such moments belong in places of worship and in the lives of families who cultivate belief. That means those who choose lives of faith.

I call on my fellow Oklahomans to proceed with respect for each other’s faiths and to honor the principles that have kept us free.

We have to resist the temptation of control and coercion and strengthen the ideas of mutuality and trust. There is no better way to honor the dreams of our founders and to sustain the culture of individual freedom.

Rabbi Marc Boone Fitzerman led Congregation B’nai Emunah for 38 years before his retirement in May.