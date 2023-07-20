Gov. Kevin Stitt recently created another task force for criminal justice reforms. That sounds good for Oklahomans, but who is appointed to the group matters.

The Modernized Operations through Data and Evidenced-based Restoration Now — MODERN — Justice Task Force is an initiative that includes representatives from Stitt’s office, the Oklahoma Legislature and state court officials.

The task force will have mental health experts, judges, a victim's advocate and a public defender, whereas previous task forces concentrated almost entirely on law enforcement members. In Stitt's announcement, he said, "There's other voices to be heard." I agree.

Using the governor’s own words, he needs to consider adding a few people with criminal records to his task force. Welcoming the voices of reason from those who’ve lived and experienced it will only add value to these efforts.

Twenty years ago, I was released from the Oklahoma County Detention Center. To be exact, it was July 18, 2003. I have since proven that I may have a criminal record but not a criminal’s heart.

I had a nasty drug habit that helped me cope with being molested as a child. Luckily I gained power over my addiction, but one crime begets another. To dig myself out of financial despair, I sold stolen auto parts obtained through a national online platform.

This was a first offense, but bail was set at $250,000. I couldn’t afford it. I lingered nine months in jail before I could plead guilty, be assigned probation and pay $5,000 restitution.

Upon my release, I started a successful business. My life was more complete, with purpose and financial freedom. I moved to Palm Beach, Florida. I thrived until the crash stemming from the fraud of Bernie Madoff, convicted of the nation's largest pyramid scheme. All of my neighbors and clients suffered major losses. As a result, overnight I went from Ferraris to food stamps — literally.

When you lose a waterfront home in a prestigious neighborhood and the perks of financial peace abruptly end, you quickly learn what it’s like to be poor with a criminal past.

I had to find a job. I had to find an apartment. I couldn’t pass a background check. Suddenly, none of my accomplishments mattered. The only thing that matters was my past.

I was suicidal. As a contractor, I was swindled by employers. I struggled for years to stop the fall, but I managed to keep myself out of trouble.

There is value in that experience and far more wisdom to offer a task force of educated professionals who may have studied it but not personally lived it.

Since 2016, I have been involved with ministries working inside prison institutions in multiple states. The focus has been transforming prison cultures, coaching for the re-entry transition, and keeping offenders out of trouble using principles and values-based training.

I can tell you that in order to be successful, Oklahomans must be open to the idea that how America imprisons its offenders matters a great deal. Frankly, it’s at the core of what is feeding this never-ending cycle. According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, within a year of release 57 out of every 100 prisoners re-offends. The recidivism rate over a five-year span is as high as 83%.

If the prison system were a publicly traded company instead of being funded by taxpayers, everyone would be fired. This industry has one product fulfillment, and that’s corrections. No company or private institution could survive their return counter processing 57% of its merchandise coming back.

Sears filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018. It closed 250 locations and cut 25,000 jobs. If it had presented a restructuring plan that included expansion, the company would've been laughed out of the courtroom.

You cannot expand a failing business model. You have to shrink it. The only way to shrink this one is to change how we invest our time and tax dollars while offenders are in state custody.

Either we accept that we’re going to be responsible for offenders, or we must start being responsible to them.

If the governor is sincere about improving our criminal justice system, he mustn’t ignore the voices of those who have been in the system and are now trying to live a better life. If you are in agreement, the Governor’s Office needs to hear your voice, too.

Tony Green is a certified life coach living in Oklahoma and consultant specializing in criminal justice. He is currently writing a self-help book on successfully navigating life with a criminal past.