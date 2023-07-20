During the latest Fourth of July holiday weekend, Oklahoma anticipated nearly 100 million miles would be driven within the state. We at the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority made plans to carry our share of that traffic — safely and efficiently, exactly the way it was designed.

I personally drove the toll roads that weekend without any issues or delays. I was glad and proud that we have our turnpike system. I don’t remember reading or viewing any news stories talking about the state’s transportation infrastructure working the way it should.

As Oklahomans, we expect the highways and turnpikes to always work. It works because of OTA’s efforts leading up to the Fourth of July holiday and the hours OTA workers spent away from families during the holiday weekend to ensure that it worked as planned.

At OTA, we’re committed to ensuring the needed infrastructure is in place years before the traveling public reaches critical mass on a roadway for safety and convenience.

Our clear assignment, as originally granted by the Legislature in 1947 and continued to this day, is to see travel patterns and implement solutions before they become problems.

The OTA board consists of six business and civic leaders with strong ties to our Oklahoma communities and a commitment to the people who call this state their home. The work the board does today helps to provide future travel and economic opportunities for Oklahomans.

Our terms will expire long before we see the completion of some of the current projects, but we’re moving them forward because Oklahomans require and deserve safe and efficient travel choices. This work adds to the betterment of the overall transportation system of our state.

More importantly, everyone working for OTA is a friend, neighbor or perhaps even a member of your family. We genuinely care about our great state.

While a lot has been said about OTA recently, it’s important to know the commitment of the agency and board:

• We will do what is required and what is right. Laws require that OTA meet certain requirements for communicating plans and objectives, but we never want to let that limit what we can do to effectively communicate to the public. While our recent Oklahoma Supreme Court legal filings appropriately note legal requirements, we know that anything we do impacts our friends and neighbors. We will always strive to do what is right, and that means going above and beyond what’s required.

• We will always treat you with respect. We’ve always been committed to transparency. We’ve historically done a good job, but we need to make sure that we do a great job. We’ve started that process by making our open monthly board meetings more transparent, and we’ll continue to make appropriate improvements where necessary.

• We are committed to Oklahoma’s economic culture to improve life in the state. As a board, our goal is clearly understood. Our job is to ensure the safety of the millions who use Oklahoma’s turnpike system, to improve life for our citizens and to see the benefit of economic opportunities created by our decisions.

• The OTA board will always strive to choose what’s best for the state. As a board, we’re willing to make difficult decisions, even if they’re unpopular, to create long-term benefits for all the residents of Oklahoma and the communities where we live.

• Examination of OTA cost management is welcome. OTA welcomes scrutiny of its books. As a veteran of the OTA board and someone who has first-hand familiarity with the agency’s policies, procedures and financials, I can proudly and confidently say OTA squeezes a dime’s worth of value out of every nickel. That approach explains the high respect OTA earns among Wall Street analysts, translating into lower costs for Oklahomans using the turnpike system.

I want you to know we represent you, the people of Oklahoma. Our decisions will always be to provide the long-term goal of safer, less congested and more efficient roadways for the people we serve.

John D. Jones, a longtime Oklahoma City resident, is chairman of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority Board and works in the Oklahoma oil and gas industry.