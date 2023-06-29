“The past is never dead. It’s not even past.” Opening with those words, first penned by William Faulkner, "Containing History: How Cold War History Explains US-Russia Relations" sets out to prove that Cold War history did not end on Christmas Day, 1991, when the Soviet Union imploded, but merely took a brief pause.

Stephen P. Friot, a U.S. district court judge in Oklahoma City for the last 22 years, might at first blush seem like an odd choice to author a book about the history of Russo-American relations. What expertise would a former litigator and current court official from the middle of the country have to explain the relationship between what remain the two largest nuclear powers?

Quite a bit, as it turns out. From almost the beginning of his judicial tenure, Friot participated in several judicial exchanges with Russia. He lectured at several law schools throughout Russia, led conferences and seminars for Russian judges and lawyers, and became somewhat of a judicial ambassador between the two countries. His broad knowledge of history of the last 80 years — of the Cold War and post-Soviet Russia — seems obvious throughout this quite readable book.

Faulkner’s opening words state Friot’s thesis. One cannot understand contemporary Russia without understanding Russian history, especially that of the Cold War. Only slightly below the surface lies the author’s theme: The differences between Russia and America are vast, even though Russians and Americans are “so much alike in so many ways,” as a study of the nations’ “formative experiences” will show.

At first, the judge’s point seems obvious. The U.S. has spent almost 250 years as a stable constitutional democracy based on the rule of law and counts the Magna Carta as one of its foundational documents. Russians, by contrast, have “had formative experiences not shared with the American or other Western societies.”

Yet, over the last century American foreign policy makers have repeatedly made the mistake of believing that peoples around the world all yearn for American-style democracy. Perhaps it sometimes requires a heartland judicial official, who more typically decides cases involving business disputes, civil rights violations or allegations of white collar crime, to bring common sense to foreign policy.

"Containing History" provides a guided tour of the second half of the 20th century. From Yalta and Potsdam, Truman and Kennan through Korea and Vietnam, Reagan and Gorbachev, the book takes pains to show a certain consistency in Russo-American relations.

The author is sympathetic to Russia. He notes in Chapter 1 that “Russia (is) the most invaded nation in the world" and concludes by quoting British journalist Tim Marshall that “it doesn’t matter if the ideology is czarist, communist, or crony capitalist — the ports still freeze and the European Plain is still flat.” He recognizes that “Khrushchev signed Crimea over to the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1954” and that “Russia, without Crimea, … is not Russia as conceived by scores of millions of Russians.” He even understands that “millions in Russia … reject any notion that Ukraine even has a legitimate historical claim to nationhood.”

Yet his Russophilia does not extend to Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, which in his opening paragraph he dubs “an epochal miscalculation.”

"Containing History" is a fun and easy read. For those who lived through the second half of the 20th century, it is a great recapitulation of the Cold War and how the events of those memorable days continue to reverberate. For younger readers, it is a relatively short way to catch up on recent history that continues to reverberate.

It is also interesting to note that Friot, a Republican appointee to the federal bench, greatly admires Democratic President Harry Truman. He writes that Truman, who succeeded to the presidency on the death of Franklin Roosevelt, had a tenure as pivotal as any in American history, and he notes that FDR’s “jettisoning of (Henry) Wallace in favor of Truman in the run-up to the 1944 election may well have been the most consequential, if unsung, political judgment call made by a US president in the twentieth century.”

To be sure, anyone seeking to expand Cold War historiography will be disappointed. Then again, this book is neither a doctoral dissertation nor a diplomatic history tome. Instead, it is a highly readable review of recent history, which shows the past as prologue. "Containing History" is an excellent book for professionals and the public at large to put into context the historical events of today’s headlines.

Andy Lester is an Oklahoma City lawyer who spent 100 days in 1993 in the former Soviet Union with the Central and East European Law Initiative of the American Bar Association as a constitutional law expert.

Robert Henry served as chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit and chaired the International Judicial Relations Committee of the Judicial Conference of the United States.