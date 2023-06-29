Oklahoma’s redistricting process is a crack in our democracy that an independent redistricting commission can repair.

Currently, the responsibility falls to the Oklahoma Legislature every 10 years after the updated census results are provided. Discussion of changes in the redistricting often attracts anger, with both sides thinking short-term. Typically, the debate ends up about the constitutionality of the new boundaries.

Arguments about the maps or merits of courts cases and decisions are symptoms of the problem, not the real causes of the issue.

No matter if an individual finds a current map to be fair or not, our current redistricting system does not ensure just practices. This structural crack provides a majority Legislature the opportunity to unfairly tip the scale in what should be a fair, representative process.

At its best when legislators are looking to represent the state fairly instead of guaranteeing their seats, this system creates fair maps. At its worst, this system allows leaders to disenfranchise an entire party or population to hold onto power.

While some attempts are found and rejected in court, relying solely on never-ending court cases to safeguard voting rights is impractical given the high stakes involved. The only way to prevent this poison to our election process is to take the power out of the hands of those who directly benefit from the process.

Establishing an Oklahoman Independent Redistricting Commission would best preserve fair and competitive elections. Such a commission must have the force of law, consist of 10 to 15 commissioners, including an equal balance among each party and independents, and contain residents from across the state who are not elected officials, current candidates or political appointees.

Having an equal number of each party would prevent a majority from unjustly creating lines, and the independent-voting commissioners would help limit the potential for gridlock. For best results and increased transparency, it would be beneficial to include community feedback and written statements regarding map changes.

This process would nullify bias and unjust drawings that are made for the sake of power.

Like all systems, it’s important to note that independent redistricting commissions are not perfect. However, if Oklahoma works proactively and in conjunction with our preexisting checks and balances, we would significantly reduce the opportunity for election corruption.

So far, nine states have implemented independent redistricting commissions. Despite some early hiccups, states have found considerable success after implementation. Again, this issue should not be partisan, as both California and Arizona moved away from legislature-drawn maps and found success in combating gerrymandering.

As Oklahomans, this issue matters to anyone in favor of democracy long-term. Fifteen years from now, no one knows what party will be in the majority. So, it is in all voters’ interests to secure our democracy. There is no better time than now to open new avenues for progress.

Make protecting our democracy a top priority as we move forward into the next election cycle. Politicians will not simply give up the power; it is our responsibility as citizens to make this an issue that aspiring candidates and incumbents cannot ignore.

An independent redistricting commission is not simply a policy topic; it is the key to safeguarding the integrity of our elections and, therefore, our democracy.

Asher Patel is a senior at Holland Hall and will represent Oklahoma at the American Legion’s 2023 Boys Nation.