Severe mental illness has become one of the most common reasons a person ends up in the criminal justice system. As psychiatric beds were shuttered, county jails have evolved as the de facto mental health hospitals for pretrial detainees with severe mental disorders.

Many detention centers are not sufficiently equipped to provide the care and treatment necessary to address the needs of persons with schizophrenia or bipolar disorder. Moreover, during the past two decades, both the frequency of referrals for mental competency evaluations and the rates of findings of incompetency have increased across the United States.

Most jurisdictions have confined pretrial detainees in jails on sometimes years-long waiting lists for competency restoration, the process by which their cases can then proceed.

In Oklahoma, hundreds of pretrial detainees charged with misdemeanors and felonies are waiting for inpatient restoration at the only forensic hospital in the northeastern part of the state. Those who are arrested for low-level, often nonviolent crimes are more likely homeless, acutely ill and psychotic.

But they will wait, sometimes in solitary confinement, until their “turn” comes. Recently, county jails have also been burdened with providing jail competency restoration.

Already charged with providing basic medical care to inmates, jails cannot be expected to navigate the extraordinary difficulties in managing suicidal or psychotic clients in conditions that may instead exacerbate those symptoms. Detention officers should not be placed in the position of acting as quasi-mental health techs, but they are.

In the face of these kinds of mental health crises, it is imperative that attorneys understand how to represent persons with serious mental illness. However, psychological research suggests that the lack of education of attorneys and judges about mental illness persists.

Mental health law is not a commonly taught course in law school. This lack of knowledge leaves new and sometimes even seasoned defense attorneys at a loss for how to best represent their clients with severe mental illness.

To address this void, practice manuals designed to educate criminal defense attorneys are essential. Recently, Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice released “Mental Illness, Your Client, and the Criminal Law,” a practical handbook for defense attorneys who represent mentally ill clients.

The handbook is easy to use and understand and is based on similar guides written for Texas and South Dakota, but it is specific to Oklahoma law. The handbook is available for free online and in print, a project supported by the Oklahoma Bar Foundation.

Finally, this handbook also offers necessary information on how attorneys can learn to interview their clients who may have a mental disorder with the respect and dignity they deserve. Always remember that mental illness is no respecter of persons and can happen to anyone, regardless of social class, race, ethnicity or gender.

During my career, I have had the opportunity to interview many clients who have suffered from severe mental illness and find themselves in the throes of the criminal justice system, often confused, without support from any family or friends.

It is critical that attorneys see through the eyes of the client who sits across from them in a jail interview room. Due to Oklahoma’s systemic breakdown in the delivery of mental health services and elimination of psychiatric beds, many first receive treatment when they are arrested and jailed.

While Oklahoma works to adapt its criminal justice system to the needs of those most affected by it, severely mentally ill clients whose families have been unable to get them proper mental health care, our state’s attorneys (public or private, newly licensed or seasoned) can still strive to deliver zealous representation for those stuck in its slow turning gears.

Dr. Kathy LaFortune is a psychologist and attorney who works as a forensic psychologist helping to evaluate clients at the Tulsa County Public Defender’s Office. She is the board chair at Oklahoma Appleseed Center for Law and Justice.