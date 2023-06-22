Oklahoma is no stranger to extreme weather events such as tornadoes, droughts, flooding and heatwaves. However, these events are becoming more frequent and intense due to climate change.

Oklahoma and its agriculture industry are at risk due to the impacts of these climate change-driven extreme weather events, but we don’t have to sit back and watch. In Oklahoma, we have a real opportunity to become a leader in addressing climate change and minimizing its toll on our state and country.

Because Oklahoma has a rich history of technological project development and deployment like in the oil and gas industry, we are well-situated to become a global leader in carbon removal and reap meaningful economic benefits for our state.

If we want to have a more stable climate in the future, we need to remove a lot of the carbon already in the air. Excess carbon leads to extreme weather events.

For example, research shows possible links between climate change and more frequent and larger tornado outbreaks. But we can remove excess carbon through carbon dioxide removal, an umbrella term for a wide range of processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere.

Climate scientists agree that carbon removal will be a necessary solution to deploy at a large scale to successfully respond to climate change. Along with removing carbon and durably storing it, some carbon dioxide removal techniques can have additional benefits for the agricultural industry by improving soil health and increasing crop yields.

As with any innovation, continuing to research will drive productivity up and costs down.

It’s clear that cleaning up carbon from the atmosphere needs to happen, and we can become an early mover to gain an advantage in this fast-scaling industry that uses the skills of over 2,000 job classifications.

Exxon Mobil Corp. estimates there will be a $4 trillion market by 2050 for capturing carbon dioxide and storing it underground. U.S. oil producer Occidental is developing the world's largest project to extract carbon dioxide from the air and has previously estimated this technology could become a $3 trillion to $5 trillion global industry. The technology could generate as much in earnings and cash flow for Occidental as its chemical business does today, said its president and chief executive officer, Vicki Hollub.

The spirit of incentive and innovation that built the oil and gas industry can be applied to carbon removal for the best interest of Oklahoma and the nation.

Oklahoma is not only an oil and gas leader but is also blessed with vast geologic capacity and experience to safely store carbon dioxide deep underground. This uniquely positions our state to capitalize on this industry and become not just a national but a global leader in carbon removal.

Oklahoma has 100 years of industrial project development experience, which is critical to successful carbon removal projects. Our workers have the skills, our researchers have the expertise, and our funders have the dollars to make Oklahoma the powerhouse of this next big technology.

Energy companies in Oklahoma like Devon Energy have the background, as well as the data and experience in well drilling and subsurface geology, needed for carbon storage.

We have universities with world-class programs at Oklahoma State University, the University of Oklahoma and the University of Tulsa. We have the patents, workforce and proficiency in project development.

Oklahoma’s greatest assets are its people, and some of its people have made contributions to society that have profoundly shaped our world. So we know we have the people-power and the expertise. But there are government resources we need to grow this field.

Our elected representatives, including Congressman Frank Lucas, chair of the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and Congresswoman Stephanie Bice, who also serves on the committee, can help us make the most of our position as a leader among states when it comes to carbon dioxide removal.

As with any early stage and growing sector, having research, development and demonstration funding is important. The federal government, with its massive scale, is uniquely positioned to provide. Our elected representatives must not miss the chance to help Oklahoma become a global leader in carbon removal.

Philip-Michael Weiner is a Tulsa resident and a founding partner at Recapture, a tech-agnostic utility-scale carbon project developer that makes it profitable for large enterprises to permanently remove carbon emissions at scale.