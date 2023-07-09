Many American Indians attended compulsory boarding schools in the 1900s or have relatives who did. My family is no different.

Three generations of Running Bears — my grandparents, parents and those from my own generation — attended these residential schools stretching from approximately 1907 to the mid-1970s.

American Indians are very resilient, given the harsh history we have endured. Drawing upon the strengths of our spirituality, cultural practices and family and community interconnections, we continue to persevere.

Even so, as a young adult I recognized that — compared with the broader society — my community experienced higher rates of mental and physical health problems: depression, anxiety, suicide, diabetes and cancer, to name just a few. I wondered whether attending compulsory boarding school — an experience that sets American Indians apart from other minority groups — contributed to these health disparities.

I embarked on this research in 2014 and found that those who attended boarding school had on average statistically significantly lower scores than those who did not attend.

As a researcher, I felt vindicated to find a statistically significant relationship between boarding school attendance and poor physical health. Yet this finding was also deeply painful. Throughout my life I have sensed the unspoken pain and emotion of my family’s boarding school experiences.

These results made their devastation undeniable and much more tangible.

American Indian boarding schools used brutal methods to assimilate their students into the dominant culture and inculcate Christian beliefs and practices. Although those practices are well-documented, quantitative research into whether they had an effect on the long-term physical health of American Indian people who were subjected to them was hard to come by.

I examined the effects of five well-established aspects of boarding school experience: age of first attendance of 7 or younger, rare or nonexistent visits with family, forced church attendance, punishment for use of their native language and a prohibition on the practice of American Indian cultural traditions.

I found that those who endured these experiences during boarding school had worse physical health status than those who did not.

However, the poorest physical health status occurred among people who had been older than 7 when they entered boarding school and had also experienced punishment for speaking their tribal language.

Again, although the findings hit me deeply, I was not surprised. Fortunately, today there are efforts to revitalize and restore American Indian languages and culture.

Recognizing the seriousness of all of this, and its potential effect on my immediate family, I examined whether 15 chronic health conditions were statistically associated with having attended boarding school.

I found that former boarding school attendees were 44% more likely to have chronic physical health conditions, with seven out of the 15 chronic conditions statistically related to boarding school attendance.

Boarding school attendees had nearly four times the risk of any type of cancer. I also found higher rates of diabetes, high cholesterol, anemia and gallbladder issues — diseases that can be associated with changing from a whole food diet to one higher in sugars, starches and fats.

Finally, I examined whether a participant’s mother’s and father’s attendance was related to the number of chronic physical health conditions the person experienced.

I found that someone whose father attended boarding school had, on average, 36% more chronic physical health conditions than someone whose father did not attend. Notably, I did not find this effect from a mother’s boarding school attendance.

Although this study did not specifically look at epigenetics — shifts in gene expression that are heritable — it points to the possibility of epigenetic effects that can produce biological changes that span generations.

Compulsory residential boarding school education has had profound consequences for several generations of American Indians.

As troubling as that is, I have faith that, as evidence mounts on the impacts of boarding school attendance on American Indians, our communities and their allies will develop solutions that improve health and healing for all of our people.

