This summer the news has been filled with stories about climate change induced storms, floods, fires, prolonged extreme heat waves and drought. On June 18, Tulsa experienced such an event: the 100 mph windstorm that blew through Tulsa leaving significant damage in its wake.

The windstorm was preceded by an extreme winter storm in February 2021 that ultimately resulted in significant utility rate increases. Sadly, Oklahomans are quite likely to experience significantly higher utility rates in the future.

To avoid the worst ravages of climate change, humanity must make a timely transition to clean renewable energy. Happily, the costs of wind and solar energy have gone down precipitously over the last decade and now are as cheap, if not cheaper, than fossil energy.

Out of the turmoil caused by climate change and rising utility rates, a grassroots movement known as the Ready for 100 Campaign (RF100) emerged. Its mission was to combat climate change and rising utility rates by getting cities, counties, and states to enact and implement resolutions calling for a transition to 100% clean renewable electricity by 2035 and 100% clean renewable energy for all purposes by 2050.

Ultimately, 183 cities, 14 counties and 8 states passed such resolutions and began implementing them. Unfortunately, the City of Tulsa would not pass such a resolution. As a consequence, the RF100 Tulsa Campaign is now dedicated to helping families, businesses and nonprofits find affordable ways to transition to 100% clean renewable energy as soon as possible.

In pursuit of its new mission, the RF100 Tulsa Campaign discovered Solar CrowdSource. Solar CrowdSource helps communities organize successful Solarize Campaigns that enable families, businesses and nonprofits to acquire rooftop solar systems from a highly reputable solar company at significantly discounted group-purchase prices.

Inspired by successful Solarize Campaigns in Oklahoma City and Kansas City, local volunteers created a coalition of organizations that worked with Solar CrowdSource to launch the Solarize Green Country Campaign (SGCC). The SGCC is being conducted in Tulsa, Washington, Rogers, Wagoner, Okmulgee, Creek, Pawnee and Osage counties.

With guidance from Solar CrowdSource, the SGCC selected Solar Power of Oklahoma (SPO) to be the SGCC’s rooftop solar provider. SPO was selected because it is financially strong, offers high quality products, has a well-trained high-quality staff, and has excellent supply chains.

The SGCC coalition and Solar CrowdSource are now helping SPO achieve the volume of sales that will enable it to offer rooftop solar systems at the lowest possible group-purchase price.

Owners of homes and buildings located in the SGCC counties qualify to purchase rooftop solar systems from SPO if on or before Sept. 30 they go to the SGCC webpage and request a free evaluation of what rooftop solar can do for them. Thereafter, the contract deadline is Dec. 31 for homeowners and March 31, 2024, for businesses and nonprofits.

Every purchase of rooftop solar helps lower the purchase price for every purchaser. Purchasers insulate themselves from future electric rate increases with respect to the energy their rooftop solar systems generate. They also help mitigate climate change by reducing fossil energy emissions.

Finally, rooftop solar purchasers help Oklahoma utilize its most underutilized energy resource. Oklahoma has the 8th best solar resources as measured by average peak sunlight hours, but it is ranked 45th in terms of installed solar capacity.

By reducing Oklahoma’s unutilized solar potential, those who purchase rooftop solar will be following Gov. Kevin Stitt’s “more of everything” energy policy.

Gary Allison, retired Director of the University Tulsa College of Law’s Sustainable Energy and Resources Law Program.