With a close friendship with and admiration for former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. Markwayne Mullin stands as an ideal person to intervene with him regarding exceedingly difficult matters.

I am asking for that assistance.

However, to achieve the most effective outcomes, it is important that Mullin stop being an enabler of the former president’s destructive behavior.

To begin, Mullin must let Trump know he can no longer support the Big Lie by continuing to be an election denier. Furthermore, Trump must hear from Mullin how the insurrectionists he unleashed at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, led to the violent assault on property and the police officers who defended Mullin and his colleagues.

Mullin ought to talk with his friend about the responsibility as the leader of the Republican Party to condemn the insurrectionists and show support for the police officers who risked their lives to stop the attack.

The former president has demonstrated in the past his support for neo-Nazis and white supremacists and continues to do so today. He seriously needs help to overcome his identification with these two hate groups. A good first step would be for him to stop entertaining Holocaust deniers and anti-semites in his home.

Mullin could help him understand that his pandering to people who espouse white supremacy and advocate enforced racial segregation is dangerous and immoral.

The next time the former president visits Tulsa, Mullin should take him to the Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art. Jewish history is on exhibit, and of particular interest would be the Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center.

As visitors enter the Holocaust Center, they come face-to-face with a Ku Klux Klansman in his white mask and robe, a uniformed Nazi SS trooper and a torch-carrying polo-shirted Charlottesville white supremacist. This exhibit represents evil linked together by murderous race hatred.

The Holocaust’s universal lessons are key to increasing one’s respect for “the other” and recognizing the evils of prejudice.

As a member of the Senate Committee on Armed Services, Mullin is in a unique position to remind Trump that his recurring disparagement of our military does damage to both active duty and veteran armed services men and women. Trump’s continued support for the indicted war criminal Vladimir Putin and praise for the Russian military displays betrayal to our country.

Regrettably, Trump’s propensity for sexually abusing women does not lend itself to a successful intervention. I base this observation on my years of investigating sex crimes. Reforming sexual predators, although possible, is extremely difficult. This area of his misbehavior seems best left to the criminal and civil courts.

I realize this intervention will be particularly challenging for Mullin to undertake. For assistance, there is a diverse group of Oklahomans willing to provide technical support regarding both human and civil rights issues. For instance, if your intervention is successful, we could assist in crafting a statement for Trump affirming that the foundation of our country relies on unity, empowerment and social justice for all.

As a friend of former President Trump, it is Mullin’s obligation to enter the dark place where he resides and lead him back to the light of democracy.

Drew Diamond is a former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

