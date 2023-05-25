Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Being a grandparent is like a parenting do-over, only with much more fun and less stress. On the last day of December 2006, I became a grandmother for the first time. Now there are four amazing humans who call me “Ouma,” and I’m the luckiest person alive.

This past Mother’s Day a family photo popped up on my Facebook feed. Looking at the picture I wished it included our son and his family who live in Australia. Then I paused and thought about those who volunteer with me in the movement to end gun violence, and the countless people whose children are permanently missing from family gatherings.

Six years after I became a grandmother, on Dec. 14, 2012, news broke of a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut. It didn’t take long before we heard that 26 children and educators were dead — shot and killed inside their school.

Surely now our leaders would enact legislation to prevent the daily gun violence and mass shootings.

Inconceivably, our leaders failed to act because they care more about their careers than the lives of ordinary Americans. I thought to myself, “Those children could be my grandchildren. Such a vicious assault could happen to me and the people I know and love.”

I was horrified, angry and afraid. I wanted to help but I didn’t know how. It wasn’t until three years later that I took action to become personally involved.

One day in December 2015, my daughter invited me to a march to remember the victims of the Sandy Hook school massacre, and I went along to participate in my very first protest. By the end of that day, I signed up as a volunteer with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, part of Everytown for Gun Safety.

I joined a nationwide movement of mothers, and others, who were taking action to end gun violence.

There are many things I’ve learned about since I first became involved in the gun sense movement. One is that 66% of gun deaths in Oklahoma are suicides, nearly half of mass shootings with four of more people killed are domestic violence incidents, the type of firearms used most often in instances of gun violence are handguns, and the number of daily gun deaths and mass shootings increase year-on-year.

Here we are in 2023, and 120 lives are taken by gun violence each day and hundreds more are injured, many of them permanently.

National Gun Violence Awareness Day is an annual event that takes place on the first Friday in June and marks the beginning of Wear Orange Weekend. Across the country and here in Oklahoma, our Moms Demand Action volunteers hold Wear Orange events to demand a future free from gun violence.

Orange symbolizes the value of each person’s life, and we wear it to honor those killed, wounded or impacted by gun violence, and to call for an end to this health crisis.

Thinking about my grandsons, I’m honestly relieved that two of them live in Australia, where gun violence is significantly less common. My fervent hope is that more Oklahomans will wake up and realize that gun violence is not something that happens to “other” people.

Shootings can occur anywhere, and gun violence can affect anyone. In the same way that Mothers Against Drunk Drivers was effective in reducing car accidents and saving lives, we can end gun violence.

It’s a marathon, and it takes all of us who are willing to get involved.

Kay Malan is the public education and outreach lead for Oklahoma chapter of Moms Demand Action.