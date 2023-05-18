As a founding scholar of Tulsa Honor Academy, I grew alongside the school and am now a senior in the first graduating class.

If someone had told me that I would be senior class president, I would have laughed it off and immediately denied it because I never saw myself fit to be a leader. In group projects, I would delegate responsibilities when I would see that the team leaders were having a hard time. But never once was I the team leader, always a member with a separate task.

Being the class president of the first graduating class of a school is both exciting and challenging. It is a great responsibility to represent the entire class and ensure that everyone's voices are heard.

As the first graduating class, there is a lot of pressure to set a good example for future classes and establish traditions that will be carried on for years to come. It is a unique experience to be a part of the school's history and to have a hand in shaping its future.

Overall, being the class president of the first graduating class is a rewarding and memorable experience that I will always cherish.

There were a fair share of glows and grows while being the class president. The year started off a tad bit rocky with a clash of ideas, but my cohort and I were able to overcome and turn around our situation. We always placed the best interest of our class first to plan events and activities that would make our senior year memorable.

The senior Cabinet planned and organized our first senior prom, from the basic planning and fundraising to the quick changes in plans. Now we are planning our final events for our senior year, including a lock-in, a spirit week and a senior gift.

This is a year of learning. Not only am I a first-time senior class president, but I am also part of the founding class of Tulsa Honor Academy that will be graduating in a few weeks. It is such a great honor.

I have been part of many memorable moments with the school, such as helping design the high school uniforms, moving from portable buildings to our permanent facility and giving a speech in front of the Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education to show support for our high school expansion.

As a senior, I have had my fair share of feeling lost at times. Seniors are expected to have decisions made and finalized. Thanks to the help of my teachers and advisors, I learned that I did not need to have all the answers.

Thankfully as the year comes to an end and the time to open a new chapter in my life has started, not only have I done so much for Tulsa Honor Academy, but Tulsa Honor Academy has helped me in many ways.

As a first-generation college student, the support from Tulsa Honor Academy, my family and my friends has led me to great accomplishments. I cannot wait to see what the future holds for me at the University of Oklahoma.

Verenice Garcia Martinez is the senior class president of Tulsa Honor Academy’s first graduating class. This fall, she plans to attend the University of Oklahoma and major in psychology.