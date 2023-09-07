During this summer, I have drawn a direct line from my east Tulsa neighborhood to the chaos created by State Superintendent Ryan Walter’s relentless attack on public education and his promise to remove "liberal indoctrination" from our schools.

July marked the 53rd year my family has resided near 28th Street and Garnett Road. If you want to understand the value of having our children appreciate diversity, equity and inclusion, just walk from my house in any direction and look around.

A few blocks north you will find Disney Elementary School. Travel a few blocks south and you will arrive at Ellen Ochoa Elementary. A visit to either of these outstanding schools will easily confirm that the 1,700 children from my neighborhood attending these schools face no danger from liberal indoctrination.

The simple reason: They and their families are living representations of diversity, equity and inclusion.

Residing in a community where their neighbors are a true blend of every race, religion and sexual orientation, these students and their families identify and accept the daily challenge that living the American dream requires a willingness to respect and accept your neighbors.

Showing respect and embracing differences are essential to accepting others. Demonstrating this willingness is liberal. This is not a political label. It is a necessity for those who wish to live in a free society.

My neighbors will not stand for their children’s freedoms being curtailed by those who wish to diminish their lives by banning books, attacking gender identity and unconstitutionally imposing a religion on them.

The six most banned books in the American schools are written by or feature people of color, LGBTQ+ individuals and those from other marginalized groups.

If you want to understand why book banning is dangerous visit the Sanditen/Kaiser Holocaust Center at Tulsa’s Sherwin Miller Museum of Jewish Art.

On the first floor of the gallery is a mural sized photo of Nazis and their collaborators burning books deemed dangerous to the Reich. Nazis specifically targeted the writings of Jewish authors, and books with political ideologies opposed to Nazism to include race and sexuality. The prophetic warning above this photo reads: "Where one burns books, one will, in the end, burn people." - Heinrich Heine, 1823.

Contemporary book banning goes hand-in-hand with insidious assaults on children’s gender identity, provoking a ridiculous fear of pronouns.

Invariably, the perpetrators of this fearmongering invoke their brand of Christianity as the ideological cornerstone. Elected officials proselytizing to our children have no place in our public schools; we understand the dangers of state-imposed religion.

On my block are Christian, Jewish, Catholic, Muslim, Hindu, Sikh and atheist families. Diversity is the centerpiece of what makes this community a more fascinating place to live.

The cultural blend on display is intense, and the food choices are eclectic. Most importantly is the sense of connection you experience with people who are different from you. Engaging with people in a diverse, equitable and inclusive community is how to learn more about the world and ourselves.

If one wishes to encounter what I am describing, simply visit any side of the street at 21st Street and/or 31st Street and Garnett Road.

When it comes to neighbors, Fred Rogers captured it best with his PBS show's theme song "Won't You Be My Neighbor" in the lines:

"I have always wanted to have a neighbor just like you/I’ve always wanted to live in a neighborhood with you/So, let’s make the most of this beautiful day."

The children in my neighborhood live and thrive in this liberal environment. They grow intellectually and spiritually by experiencing the diverse world around them. This is not indoctrination, this is life.

Drew Diamond is a former chief of the Tulsa Police Department, former executive director of the Jewish Federation of Tulsa and former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.