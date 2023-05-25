Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The future of our city, state and nation may rest on how well we address mental health challenges in our communities.

Most families in Oklahoma can point to the impact poor mental health and/or addiction has had on them. At least part of this impact has been the inability to access care for loved ones. At Oklahoma State University, access is at the heart of why we do what we do, both in education and in health care.

To that end, an effort now taking shape in downtown Tulsa is the OSU Academic Medical District, a comprehensive hub of care slated to open in fall 2025. The cornerstone of this district will be the new 100-plus bed Oklahoma Psychiatric Care Center, an inpatient hospital that will address accessibility to mental health care and be transformational in terms of economic impact and workforce development.

With a new Veterans Hospital and expanded OSU Medical Center, the Academic Medical District is a public-private partnership that promises to create a continuum of care previously unseen in Oklahoma for some of our most at-risk populations.

The collaboration that is making this new medical district possible is a model for our state and our nation. While the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the Anne and Henry Zarrow Foundation, along with many other leading donors, the state of Oklahoma, the city of Tulsa and Tulsa County have provided the support for significant lift off, there’s a role for all of us in repairing our community’s tattered mental health.

What role? Talk about your own mental health issues as you would about other health challenges; stigma is one of the top reasons people don’t seek treatment. Communicate with your local and state political leaders and tell them this issue is important to you.

Policy and resource issues can solve our mental health problems and were key to making this new mental health hospital possible. Volunteer your time with mental health-focused nonprofits, and donate financially to help fulfill their mission.

Here is why it’s important to join this effort: The mental health crisis was front and center during Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum’s State of the City address last fall. In fact, five of his seven new initiatives focused on mental health and the homelessness often tied to it.

His speech pointed out that a shocking 4,000 Tulsa County children attempt suicide annually and that since 2019 our city has seen a 520% increase in hospital emergency room hours for children with mental health needs.

Oklahoma’s Healthy Minds Policy Initiative has reported that our state’s veterans continue to be at high risk for suicide, with Oklahoma having the 15th highest veteran suicide rate in the nation in 2019. Not surprisingly, physical health issues were the most common predictor of veteran suicide.

We are not without leaders in the trenches, from state agencies like the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, policy groups like Healthy Minds, and nonprofits like Family & Children’s Services and Grand Addiction Recovery Center.

Researchers at the OSU Hardesty Center for Clinical Research and Neuroscience and the National Center for Wellness and Recovery are hard at work, as are health care partners like Laureate and Parkside. There are also strong solutions being implemented with the Tulsa Meth Plan, The CALM Center at Counseling and Recovery Services, YES Tulsa and the new 988 help line.

If you’re reading this, chances are you know someone struggling with mental health issues, addiction or both. If you’ve driven down the street in Tulsa, you’ve witnessed someone experiencing homelessness.

By working together — like Tulsa always does — we can leave a lasting legacy of care for the most vulnerable among us.

Dr. Johnny Stephens is president of Oklahoma State University Center for Health Sciences and interim president of OSU-Tulsa. He also serves as a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.

