Leadership Tulsa celebrates 50 years of existence this month and as one of the oldest leadership organizations in the country, we hope all of Tulsa is proud of this model that intersects generations, cultures and public and private sectors.

Now more than ever, Leadership Tulsa is working toward a future where every Tulsan feels empowered to lead.

We’ve worked to be a beacon for those seeking to understand leadership not just as a title, but as an action. Our administration and board operate with the belief that leadership is a choice that every individual, regardless of age or background, can make.

The choice to lead exists everywhere. Tension often reigns supreme in all aspects of our work, our city and our government. But within that tension sits intersections of opportunity to grow and learn.

At Leadership Tulsa we know that progress and expansion can be born from these intersections of perspectives and beliefs. Our programs strive to develop community leaders’ muscles to create operational pathways from harmony as well as conflict. Through our interconnectedness, each of us holds an important role in driving Tulsa's future.

As we celebrate our 50th year, our future vision for Leadership Tulsa is broad yet clear. We aim to continue building community connections and diverse leaders. We want to redefine what established leadership looks like.

We believe that including diverse voices helps us to better understand the community's needs and makes leadership more impactful. We set and achieved our accountability goal of having 50% of our board and program participants actively leading from underrepresented communities by our 50th anniversary.

This is just the beginning of what Tulsa is demanding of their leadership, and Leadership Tulsa hopes to model accountability, humility and integrity.

We're committed to building partnerships between nonprofits and the public sector to enhance capacity, creating connections in Tulsa and our neighboring cities and rural communities.

By standing at the crossroads of the private, public and nonprofit sectors, we can elevate employees of the private sector; connect nonprofit organizations with board members, volunteers, and other resources; and work with local chambers and governmental agencies to attract and retain workforce talent. Our goal is to be a bridge, connecting all aspects of the Tulsa area.

This milestone and this job are deeply personal for me. I chose to be a part of Leadership Tulsa because leadership looks like you, and it looks like me. Regardless of our backgrounds, we belong at the decision-making tables of Tulsa.

I want to model this for my children, and the children of Tulsa, to ensure that our city becomes a better place for them and for future generations.

Every decision, from adding sprinklers in a park to major policy changes, creates a ripple effect. We hope to equip Tulsans to think through a system-level lens, understanding the broader impacts of their decisions on themselves, their community and their neighbors.

As we move through this year to our anniversary weekend, we're reminded that it’s our collective responsibility to engage those not at the table, to be adaptive and to ensure our members are equipped to have crucial conversations and civil discourse.

Our 50-year celebration is the weekend of Sept. 22-24. Join us as we come together to reflect, to serve and to hear from the next generation. Details are available at LeadershipTulsa50.org.

Here's to another 50 years of an organization where different perspectives coexist, and where every Tulsan feels empowered to lead, sees themselves represented in leadership and takes the action necessary to cultivate a thriving Tulsa. What will your action be?

Marcia Bruno-Todd is the executive director of Leadership Tulsa.