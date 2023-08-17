There are faces and voices missing from the media coverage about this unprecedented upheaval swirling around Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation: the five unelected State Board of Education representatives.

These are all governor appointees who can approve or vote down the plans from State Superintendent Ryan Walters to take over TPS.

Since January when most of these appointments were made, I have attended all the State School Board meetings, knowing that most parents of the 33,000 TPS students cannot go to these Oklahoma City Thursday morning meetings.

I have spoken to them as individuals and during public comments, asking them to care about TPS, where my 8-year-old daughters goes to school. I strive for kindness and to get to know them, even bringing them lettuce seeds from my garden.

While I recognize their faces, do you? These are the people who will determine the fate of TPS.

Know their names: Suzanne Reynolds, Sarah Lepak, Kendra Wesson, Katie Quebedeaux and Don Burdick, who was appointed to represent Tulsa.

It's important to know that Walters' own accreditation office continues recommending TPS be renewed for accreditation based on state standards. If the State School Board members followed expert recommendations and protocol, this would have been approved last month.

We are in unprecedented territory with Walters ignoring the recommendation, and state board possibly going along with circumventing those accreditation standards.

Walters says the takeover would be due to low state test scores and financial mismanagement. However, schools in TPS struggling academically are not isolated. Many other Oklahoma schools across the state have the same or lower scores.

But, TPS has aggressively tackled these outcomes through the strategic plan known as Pathways to Opportunity implemented last year. This plan was developed through community input with specific, incremental goals that exceed state standards. All TPS schools met the first-year goals.

Why hasn’t Walters or members of the State School Board mentioned this plan?

Had they taken time to meet with TPS, they would know and help build on it. If they have so much concerns for our kids, they would do this basic due diligence.

The financial mismanagement claims come from a single employee under investigation for embezzlement. After the district discovered the allegations, administrators fired the employee, notified law enforcement and self-reported the incident to the state. They did what they were supposed to do.

Sadly, employee embezzlement isn't just a TPS problem as as several other districts have dealt with similar circumstances, yet their accreditation isn't at risk.

If the State School Board approved this historic circumvention of rules and procedures, Tulsans lose local control. The board and Walters could override any vote of our democratically elected board.

That doesn’t sound American. It doesn’t sound like liberty. It doesn’t sound like parents’ rights.

We need to know who makes up the five-person board that wields this kind of power. To my knowledge, none of spoken publicly to explain this chaos surrounding our schools and community.

None are offering a calm, clear plan. But maybe they will. There is still time.

They could choose to ask more questions, meet with parents, discuss issues with TPS students, talk to TPS administration, learn about our successes with the strategic plan and not take away our American right to locally elected representation.

From the state website, here is a breakdown of the board members: Burdick is a Tulsa geologist who founded Tulsa IrishFest; Lepak is a Claremore attorney; Reynolds is a pharmacist; Wesson is from Lawton; and Quebedeaux is from Guymon and married to a high school teacher.

Their email addresses were removed from the state education department's website about six months ago. But they are:

The State School Board and state superintendent used to have more checks and balances, as each member of the board was appointed by different government entities, but it is now fully appointed by the governor.

The only check and balance left is reason and commitment to democracy, conscience over partisanship. What will the State School Board decide to do? Shoot them an email and ask.

Ashley Heider Daly, a writer and former business owner, is a TPS parent and involved in her school’s PTA.