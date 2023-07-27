Oklahoma Indians are thriving with increasing populations, education language classes, cultural events and museums reflecting their traditions and heritage. Oklahomans cherish their unique relationships and respect for tribes and their citizens in the state.

Since the founding of Central in 1906 and Webster in 1938, both high schools have had American Indian mascots and symbols meant as a sign of honor. But now, after over 100 years, they are in jeopardy of becoming extinct and erased from history.

Tulsa Public Schools is considering abolishing a degree of our respect and honor for Indigenous traditions. In August 2021, the TPS Title VI Indian Education Parent Committee requested the mascots at Central and Webster high school be changed. Central is the Braves and Webster the Warriors.

The committee has no or questionable associations with Webster. The Warrior mascot has been characterized as "negative stereotyping," "racist" and "uncomfortable." Yet, no data, polls or surveys were provided to support these emotional beliefs.

Instead, it seems an American Psychological Association resolution from 2005 demonized Indian slogans and symbols as “culturally abusive behavior” that “perpetuate inaccurate misconceptions about American Indian culture.” It and TPS alleged "human mascots” are of "concern."

But thousands of professional, collegiate and secondary schools have slogans and symbols of respect and pride for its mascots including Angels, Devils, Senators, Saints, Friars, Quakers, Yankees, Raiders, Celtics, Vikings, Sooners, Cowboys, Pioneers, Swedes, etc., and hundreds of Warriors, Chiefs and Braves.

The APA resolution basically accuses blue-collar middle American Oklahomans of denigrating Indians. Its elitist attitude is disturbing in the heartland.

Yet, one could expect such quotes from liberal academic researchers and woke agendas that too often attempt to diminish or destroy our positive beliefs in our Founding Fathers, pioneers and settlers, cowboys and American Indians, and so many more who helped create America.

TPS hired a consulting firm to study the issue. Upon request from the Webster Alumni Foundation, consultants finally met with alumni. But the meeting was more than six months into study and only about three weeks from submitting a report to TPS administrators.

The consultants say they conducted interviews with a few teachers and parents. But, they failed to speak with any Webster alumni or neighborhood community representatives. Also, it appeared they'd spoken to few, if any, tribal leaders or students.

The alumni held an online survey and found an an overwhelming 96.5% of 964 responses from the Webster community voted “Yes” to keeping the Warrior mascot.

I’m a Webster Warriors alumnus, my mother a Central Braves alumna and my daughter a Chesapeake, Virginia, Indian River Braves alumna. We were proud to honor and represent American Indian culture at our schools.

The Webster alumni held unofficial talks with local tribal citizens who served in leadership and influential positions. None expressed disapproval of Webster’s mascot.

Warrior defines a person who is courageous, dedicated, committed. Its description is universally applied to patriots, soldiers, athletes, entrepreneurs, leaders and anyone exhibiting spirit and fortitude. The word "warrior" is mentioned 66 times in the Bible, including in Exodus 15:3 — “The Lord is a Warrior.”

When we begin to erase positive slogans and symbols, burn books and censor, we begin the eradication of the history, traditions and cultures of proud and respected people. Destroying history dissolves history.

As memories of proud people vanish and disappear, new ones emerge. If we fail to remember and represent the historical significance and contributions of American Indians, it’s likely the future associations with tribal nations will be casinos and gambling. That would be tragic.

We need to memorialize American Indians for who they were, now are and will be.

We must value American Indians and their culture, instead of vanquishing them. Honoring them as a “Warrior” and "Brave" are dignified symbols and honorable tributes to Indigenous people. Maintaining respectful American Indian names and icons in our schools represent us all working together to preserve and perpetuate Indian culture, tradition and culture.

Hopefully, TPS will acknowledge the critical value of American Indians in Oklahoma and our unique relationship and respect for their traditions and heritage.

Maj. Gen. John Admire is a retired U.S. Marine Corps major general who lives in Tulsa and is a former member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.