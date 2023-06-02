Acknowledging that a grievous wrong has been done is important, but simply acknowledging it is not enough. Acknowledgement without action is worse than no acknowledgement at all.

One hundred and two years ago, the grievous wrong that was the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre occurred. During this horrible tragedy, at least 300 Black people living in Greenwood, a prosperous, peaceful community in Tulsa, were murdered – 3,000 Black people never heard from again – and 40 Black-owned city blocks were destroyed by a white mob that included members of the Tulsa Police and Sheriff’s Department and the Oklahoma National Guard.

They attacked on the ground and from the air, using small planes that dropped incendiary bombs and, beyond the toll in human life, caused over $200 million in today's dollars in property damage and left 10,000 people homeless. For nearly 100 years, this tragedy went officially unacknowledged by the City of Tulsa and was generally unknown to the general public.

The 2021 centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre brought forth a plethora of information, conversations and official apologies, as well as an outpouring of disbelief that this happened and that so few Americans knew that it had. All of this was long overdue.

Meanwhile, despite lawsuits brought by Black Greenwood attorneys in the immediate aftermath of the massacre, nobody has ever been held accountable. The victims never had their day in court. This is also long overdue.

Our law firms filed a lawsuit, Randle et. al. v. City of Tulsa, et. al., on behalf the last three known living survivors of the massacre alleging that the massacre was a public nuisance and that the effects still continue. As required by Oklahoma's public nuisance statute, the survivors allege that the actions of defendants in 1921 annoyed, injured and endangered the comfort, repose, health and safety of the Greenwood community, which damage continues to this very day.

Defendants' complicity in the massacre cannot be denied. The continued harm from the massacre is so obvious that Mayor G.T. Bynum has stated “In Tulsa, the racial and economic disparities that still exist today can be traced to the 1921 race massacre." Yet, defendants not only are refusing to take action to right these innumerable wrongs, but also are engaging in delay tactics to outlive the survivors.

Defendants filed motions to dismiss the lawsuit in March 2021. The court ruled in May 2022 and August 2022 that the core of the case could move forward. However, because the court requested an amended petition be filed, defendants yet again moved to dismiss the lawsuit, regurgitating the same arguments to avoid accountability and deny justice to the centenarian survivors.

On May 10, the same day we celebrated survivor Mother Fletcher's 109th birthday and more than two years after the lawsuit was initially filed, there was another duplicative hearing held before Tulsa County Judge Caroline Wall to decide if the lawsuit can move forward. We now await her ruling.

The Oklahoma Supreme Court held in its November 2021 decision overturning the State of Oklahoma's historic $440 million opioid verdict against Johnson & Johnson that “(f)or the past 100 years, our Court, applying Oklahoma's nuisance statutes, has limited Oklahoma public nuisance liability to defendants: 1. committing crimes constituting a nuisance, or 2. causing physical injury to property or participating in an offensive activity that rendered the property uninhabitable." Is it not criminal to massacre hundreds of people because of the color of their skin? Is property not rendered uninhabitable when it is burnt to the ground and never rebuilt?

While the property in Greenwood is still blighted, while over 50,000 residents of North Tulsa live without a full-service hospital and economic disparities persist, while the City of Tulsa and other defendants continue to push fantastical narratives that “Greenwood is rising,” “Tulsa triumphs” and that “Tulsa is leading America’s journey to racial healing.”

Despite the indisputable facts about the massacre and the on-going generational damage that it caused, there has not been any constructive, tangible action taken to abate, address and repair its catastrophic harm.

There is a path to justice through the legal system, through this lawsuit. There is an opportunity for the survivors and the Greenwood community to see justice in their lifetimes. But the defendants, the perpetrators of the massacre, have a simple strategy: deny justice by delaying it. And maybe people will forget, yet again, about one of the worst acts of racial violence and domestic terrorism in our country's history.

It took more than 100 years for Tulsa’s acknowledgement of the crimes committed in Greenwood. We should not let it take another 100 years for justice to be served.

William D. Zabel is a founding partner of New York-based AmLaw 100 law firm Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP. For more than 50 years, he has been an advocate for social justice in the United States and abroad. His civic and philanthropic activities have included, among many others, authoring the amicus brief in Loving v. Virginia, working with the Lawyers Constitutional Defense Committee in the summers of 1964 and 1965 in Mississippi, investigating the cases of those who disappeared in Chile during Pinochet’s “Dirty War” and serving as chair of Human Rights First and the Immigrant Justice Corp.

Damario Solomon-Simmons is the founding and managing partner of Tulsa-based civil and human rights law firm SolomonSimmonsLaw. He is also the founder and executive director of Justice for Greenwood, a grassroots, 501(c)(3) organization whose mission is to revitalize the Greenwood community and diaspora and address the inequality and injustice directly caused by the near century of historical omissions and continued harm caused by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, through innovative legal strategies, public education and advocacy.