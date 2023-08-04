Everyone who’s ever owned a car knows how important regular maintenance is. If you keep driving the car and never change the oil or take it to the mechanic when something starts making a horrible noise, it eventually stops working.

It’s the same with a house or anything else valuable – it’s just common sense to take care of your investment so it gives you many years of enjoyment and good service.

An entire city works the same way, and Tulsa is no exception. There are all kinds of city-owned assets that we use on a daily basis, so many that we sometimes forget all the benefits we enjoy as Tulsans – roads and bridges to drive on, exceptional public parks where we and our children can play and enjoy green spaces, facilities that host a wide range of music and culture, fire and police departments that keep us safe.

All of these foundational assets are at the heart of what makes Tulsa work and such a wonderful place to live. And just like your car and house, every single one of these things needs to be maintained and kept up.

The City of Tulsa has a mechanism in place to take care of those things – it’s called Improve Our Tulsa, and Tulsans will be voting on Tuesday to pass this recurring four-year capital improvements package to maintain all the basic components that are at the heart of making our city run efficiently.

Over the last decade, Tulsa residents have overwhelmingly passed the last two Improve Our Tulsa packages on the ballot because we understand the importance of keeping the “nuts and bolts” of our city in good shape.

But just like your car, required maintenance on city facilities and streets and parks is an ongoing process because things continue to break and wear out. That’s why this program continues to be so important. The Improve Our Tulsa 3 proposals on the upcoming ballot have been discussed by city leaders and residents for more than a year, in planning sessions and at public meetings across the city. Together, as a city, we decided which projects were most important to address.

Are these sexy projects? No, but that’s the whole point – they’re the basic projects needed to fix and keep our city in working order: new fire trucks to replace ones that don’t work, fixing leaks in buildings to protect the health of city employees, replacing roofs on park community centers, HVAC and sprinklers to replace old systems that don’t work, making more public areas ADA compliant, improving neighborhoods and addressing the issue of homelessness.

The best part is that by renewing this third Improve Our Tulsa package, we are able to do all of this necessary maintenance without raising taxes.

I encourage you to vote Yes on Tuesday for the four Improve Our Tulsa propositions. Why? Because it’s up to us to maintain and take care of the things that are important.

We’ve shown on previous Improve Our Tulsa packages that we understand the concept of maintaining the things we own. By extending the city’s basic streets and infrastructure program on the ballot, we can continue to support Tulsa and fund the improvements that keep this city running strong.

Tom Biolchini is the VAST Bank chairman and 2023 Tulsa Regional Chamber Board chair.

What's included in Improve Our Tulsa 3 vote coming Aug. 8 City would invest big in parks Inflation-related cost increases for street and bridge projects $46 million for street-widening projects River Parks officials explain need for new maintenance facility Aging Fire Department vehicle fleet costs too much to fully replace Tulsa Zoo Rainforest, Children’s Zoo could see upgrades 'A world-class response system (without) the facilities they need' $5 million in Zink Lake infrastructure Safety Training Center improvements Throwback: Improve Our Tulsa vote in 2013 Check out our latest digital-only offer and subscribe now