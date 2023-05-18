As the Oklahoma Legislature considers whether to pass the Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act (House Bill 1639), legislators should know that domestic violence impacts men, too. I am the proof. I was one of the first people in the country to receive relief from such legislation with the full support of the prosecutor.

When I was a child, my siblings and I made the mistake of putting sugar on our breakfast cereal. We were forced to take off our clothes and lie face down on the living room floor while my father stepped on our heads and beat our backs with a tree branch until we bled. I vividly remember him putting my sister’s head through a glass window.

Similar physical abuses were meted out for forgetting to mow the lawn or other minor mistakes.

As a result of years of severe abuse, I tried to commit suicide twice. I was put on mental health medication, but one day, my father decided he would no longer pay for the medicine. I was forced to stop cold turkey.

In 2005, after learning for the first time that my father had been severely beating my mother for years — and while still being forced to withdraw from my mental health medication — I decided that enough was enough. I could no longer allow my family to be in physical danger. To protect them, I killed my father and received a sentence of 20 years in prison.

After serving 14 years behind bars, I was freed because of legislation in my state of New York that enabled a court to take into account that I was defending myself — and more importantly, my family — from further physical abuse.

I am not claiming what I did was right. But I am claiming that sentencing practices should take into account the context in which a crime is committed, especially if it is to defend oneself from physical abuse.

The Oklahoma Legislature is currently considering a bill that would do just that. The Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act would create post-conviction relief opportunities and proportional sentencing practices for individuals for whom domestic violence can be proven to be a major influence on their crime.

To this day, I suffer from knowing that men and women remain in prison for protecting themselves. I think of people like April Wilkins, who remains behind bars in Oklahoma for killing in self-defense the man who allegedly abused her. There are hundreds just like her and me in Oklahoma.

In Oklahoma, prosecution rates for those who commit domestic violence are extraordinarily low. Out of more than 40,000 domestic violence calls made in Oklahoma County in 2021, fewer than 1,000 led to an arrest or prosecution, according to Oklahoma Appleseed.

I hope that my experience can help others. At the end of the day, it simply is not fair for the state to ignore the experience of domestic abuse survivors who have acted out of fear and self defense.

That’s why I’m writing to urge Oklahoma legislators to pass the Domestic Abuse Survivorship Act with retroactivity and proportionate sentencing ranges for people currently in prison. This bill has received widespread support so far, passing unanimously in the Oklahoma House. Let’s keep up the momentum and ensure that this bill, in its most robust form, is signed into law.

Americans and Oklahomans have a right to defend themselves and those they love. This legislation would help protect that right.

Mulumba Kazigo is one of the first people in the country to receive relief from domestic abuse survivorship legislation with the full support of a prosecutor. He had been convicted in New York of murdering his father.

Editor's Note: House Bill 1639 passed the House 91-0 and the Senate 46-1. The measure is pending in the House to consider amendments to the bill.