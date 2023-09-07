After many years of marriage, I found I had fallen in love again. Yes, you guessed it. We had become first time grandparents!

My husband was also in love, and everything Landram did held great fascination for us. Then his beautiful sister, Graceanne, arrived to add to our fascination. Now along with Jackson, Alex and Ryan, we are still fascinated by each grandchild.

This year, on Sunday, we again celebrate Grandparents Day, a fun position in the family and also an important one. The grandparents of today can be quite different from those of yesterday. They wear workout clothes and tennis shoes, navigate cell phones and computers, and work or volunteer to stay active.

It seems now we're in the next level of grandparenting. The younger version — before joint replacements and who could dive into the pool with the grandkids, take them to the lake fishing, needed no help climbing steep steps — has been replaced by a somewhat older version.

Now our grandchildren anticipate our needs. Jackson seems to know when we need his strong arm for assistance even before we ask. Alex is quick with his athletic prowess to clean up shattered glass when we drop something, and our youngest, Ryan, can carry the heaviest bags for us.

They don't seem to miss the younger version, but we do. Landram, who has now passed the Texas State Bar, said, "The older version is still really a good one." How very kind he is.

Graceanne, now married to a wonderful young man, Merritt, checks in to see how we're doing, and that brightens our day. Although some of our strength has been abated, our love and and the most important things are still there in full strength.

The big question: How do we relate to our grandchildren who are decades younger?

I can say, there are a lot of things we learn from our grandchildren and them from us. AI, which looms large in their lives, is beyond what we could have imagined. Let your grandchildren tell you how it will influence their lives and ours.

Dare I say, ask about cryptocurrency? Well, we're staying with the old-fashioned kind, but still talk to the grandchildren about it.

Our emerging adult grandchildren have hopes and dreams — just as we had — as they explore choices. We can be great sounding boards. Our experiences can be pearls of wisdom for our grandchildren, and yes, you do have pearls to share.

It's no secret young people want to be heard. Ask about their lives, and they'll feel your unconditional love. You may say that's easier said than done.

Make it happen — write, text, call, Zoom, Facetime — just connect with them.

It's said parents are the law and grandparents are grace. We all know which is the most fun. Activities with them can become a tradition like your favorite card game or theirs. We like an activity called "Create a Story" that any age can play.

Sit in a circle, turn off the lights and hold a flashlight under your chin to add to the drama. Someone begins the story with one sentence. The next person in the circle adds another sentence. As the story unfolds, everyone wants to add their twists and turns to it. It's fun. Warning: The sentences can get quite long.

Country singer Alan Jackson has a song that always brings tears to my eyes, "Remember When." As grandparents, we do a lot of remembering.

We blink our eyes, and our young adult grandchildren are precious toddlers sitting on our laps, telling bedtime stories and hearing their sweet voices calling our special names. My husband created his own stories with them — featuring Gabby, Hank and Pea Eye — that remain endearing characters for us. Those unique stories were humorous and taught life lessons, and our grandchildren still remember those tales.

But we also need to remember another song Louie Armstrong made famous, "What a Wonderful World."

The world is still a wonderful place for grandparents and grandchildren. We can pass on an enduring heritage of family values. That includes not needing to blow out out another person's light to make ours shine, appreciation for sacrifices made for our freedom, trust God no matter the circumstances and fragrant memories of supportive family times.

The world can be daunting for them, but we can leave a legacy of inner resources to face challenges.

Grandchildren fill a place we never knew was empty. They illuminate our world as cuddly babies, playful children, searching teens and interesting adults. The fascination we feel at first continues as an abiding love.

So as grandparents, let's get up, dress up, show up, and never, never give up. Carpe diem.

Virginia Howard is a long-time Tulsan, raised three children and is grandmother to five.