Republican tribal members often face difficulties convincing fellow Republicans that tribal sovereignty and tribal member status fundamentally differ from woke identity politics. Despite overwhelming bipartisan support, Gov. Kevin Stitt’s recent veto of Senate Bill 429 was an unforced error for Republican efforts in Indian Country.

SB 429, authored by Rep. Trey Caldwell (R-Lawton) and Sen. John Michael Montgomery (R-Lawton), protects the rights of Native students to wear tribal regalia at high school graduations.

Stitt’s veto and his accompanying statement feed into the false, leftist narrative that Republicans oppose Indian Country as merely another identity group. But tribal membership status is not an inherently racial classification, as the enrollment of Freedmen in Stitt’s own tribe (Cherokee Nation) proves.

As a proud Oklahoma Choctaw, the son of the first American Indian to fly a jet and the first enrolled tribal member to join the Federalist Society, I published the first Indian Law article for the Federalist Society more than two decades ago.

In that article, I argued that tribal membership status was not an inherently racial classification, and support for tribal sovereignty and recognition of the unique character of tribal membership were consistent with conservative Republican principles.

Then, as now, however, recognizing sovereign tribes and their enrolled members as legitimately ensconced within our federalist system remains an intellectual challenge for some.

Tribes get to define their members. Someone cannot claim tribal membership simply because they decide one day to identify as a tribal member. The woke nonsense of gender identity and preferred pronouns actually imperils tribal identity, given its illogical conclusion that we are who we identify as at any given moment, irrespective of biological reality.

Stitt’s veto relegated tribal identity to the incomprehensible chaos of identity politics when a simple signing statement could have accomplished the exact opposite.

Instead of complaining of a “Pandora’s box,” Stitt could have clarified the unique status of tribal members with a signing statement such as:

Oklahoma’s rich heritage includes a recognition that Indian tribes are a “third sovereign” and thus unique participants in our federalist system in a manner “marked by peculiar and cardinal distinctions which exist nowhere else” in the world. Enabling enrolled tribal members and their families to express their pride by wearing tribal insignia or regalia at graduation ceremonies is fundamentally different than woke identity politics, and protecting such expression is consistent with existing Supreme Court jurisprudence recognizing the unique character of tribal identity and reaffirming that tribal member status is not a racial status.

Instead, Stitt fumbled at the goal line and handed the woke left an unearned victory.

Dr. Gavin Clarkson is an enrolled member of the Choctaw Nation, managing director of Clarkson PLLC and former deputy assistant secretary for policy and economic development - Indian Affairs in the U.S. Department of Interior. He holds a Harvard Law School degree and a doctorate from Harvard Business School.