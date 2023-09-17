In his op-ed, “Share resources that can save a life, strengthen our community,” in the Tulsa World on Aug. 31, Mayor G.T. Bynum stated, “We're in this together to help those in need.”

These words caused me to reflect on what a pivotal moment in time this is for our community. As a child, adolescent and adult psychiatrist — a physician who sees children and families impacted by mental illness — I was reminded of the importance of our emotional wellbeing in the state of Oklahoma.

Mental illnesses, just like physical illnesses, are treatable and many are preventable. And yet so many children and adults go without appropriate, quality mental health care.

Just as Tulsa needs quality early education, abundant green spaces and communities that are healthy, so too do we need emotionally supported spaces where families and our friends can go if they are in need.

Just as we see chronic health conditions like diabetes or hypertension have acute symptoms requiring hospital stays, we see the same thing with psychiatric illnesses.

And yet it’s common that people in psychiatric crises aren't cared for the same way that we would care for individuals with a medical crisis. Most typically, family members and friends go unnoticed if they're having a mental health crisis. And rarely do community members know how to respond when they come upon someone in an urgent psychiatric crisis.

Contrast this to other health emergencies.

Many of us working in public settings are trained in CPR and step in to support someone in need. We practice the Heimlich maneuver on mannequins and perform chest compressions until help arrives. We know to call 911 in the case of an emergency.

And yet many of us shy away from asking others how they are doing, struggling to know when someone is in desperate psychiatric need. So instead, we walk away from someone we don’t know how to help or what to do.

However, resources like Mental Health First Aid teach skills that all community members can learn in order to help an individual in crisis or heading in that direction. Through this course, participants learn how to identify, respond and understand what is needed by an individual experiencing mental health challenges.

Schools and college campuses are often ground zero for these crises, and it will take all of us knowing more to make a difference.

The reality is, mental health disorders are common. More than 1 in 5 U.S. adults live with a mental illness. Over 1 in 5 youth (ages 13-18) either currently or at some point during their life have had a seriously debilitating mental illness.

About 1 in 25 U.S. adults lives with a serious mental illness, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder or major depression. In fact, depression is the World Health Organization’s leading cause of disability.

When psychiatric disorders go untreated, children often get kicked out of school. Employees who were once functioning lose their job.

These disorders rob our community of individuals' livelihoods and ability to contribute. It’s long past time that we begin responding to mental health crises the way we do with any health challenges.

Imagine if more everyday citizens learned how to respond just as we do with CPR and the Heimlich.

We must focus on the emotional well-being of those around us in order to build a stronger, thriving community. I applaud Bynum’s prioritization of mental health in Tulsa — our future as a city depends on it.

Dr. Sara Coffey is a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist with OSU Medicine and currently serves as interim chair of the Department of Psychiatry at OSU Center for Health Sciences.