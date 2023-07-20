Although the number of Oklahoma high school students who vape has decreased since 2019, it remains concerningly high, says Thomas Larson of the Oklahoma Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust.

As it stands, more than one in five high schoolers vape on a regular basis.

The main driver for youth vaping is illegal disposable vapes.

According to Dr. Brian King, director of the Food and Drug Administration’s Center for Tobacco Products, “science clearly shows that a majority of youth who use e-cigarettes report that the products they are using are disposable and flavored.”

The flavors he is talking about are deliberately crafted to appeal to children. Alluring flavors hook children — many of whom might not have considered smoking at all — into lifelong addiction.

Meredith Berman, co-founder of Parents Against Vaping E-Cigarettes, recently stated that disposable and “flavored products like Elf Bar (are flooding) the market from China.” By operating outside the country, these manufacturers are able to evade U.S. regulatory oversight and make products at a much lower cost. The low cost often causes manufacturers to produce defective and more harmful vapes.

As a school resource officer, my job is to ensure the safety and welfare of the students and staff within our educational environment. It is incredibly distressing how easily children are able to obtain vapes. I have witnessed firsthand the disruptiveness of these vapes.

This year, a vape pen laced with an opioid was used by two high school students in Webbers Falls. Both students overdosed as a result and were hospitalized for multiple days.

Flavored vapes have a unique hold over our children that we can’t overcome without regulation.

Despite a 2020 federal ban on flavored vapes, brands like Elf Bar and Esco Bar are still on Oklahoma store shelves in youth-friendly flavors like “tropical rainbow blast” and “watermelon bubble gum.”

Why these illegal, flavored disposable vapes from Chinese manufacturers are still available for purchase?

According to a recent Associated Press report, these products remain on the market due to “the Food and Drug Administration’s inability to control the tumultuous vaping market” after the 2020 ban on flavored vapes.

Unfortunately for Oklahoma parents and educators, the federal government has done little to enforce the flavored vape ban other than writing warning letters to manufacturers and retailers. Oklahoma parents and educators need enforcement of the law.

On July 1, an important piece of legislation was enacted in Oklahoma that will be a much-needed step to combat youth vaping. Thanks to this new law enacted by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma will now know what vapor products are being sold in the state and will be able to curb the sale of illegal disposable vape products.

This law serves as a significant measure in the battle against youth vaping.

However, it is vital that Oklahoma parents and educators contact the Biden-Harris administration and the FDA to demand immediate action by providing clarity on the marketplace, encouraging increased on-the-ground enforcement efforts for retailers and unlocking new resources to combat the massive amount of vapes that currently sit on store shelves.

Without action from the administration, the youth vaping epidemic will only worsen.

New York recently took aggressive action by filing a landmark lawsuit alleging RICO violations, among other infractions, by several distributors of illegal, disposable vapes.

Oklahoma and other states ought to pursue something similar and use that approach as a template. Administrative action must be done in collaboration with state and local law and code enforcement in Oklahoma.

In addition, it is crucial for the FDA to offer up-to-date information about which disposable e-cigarettes can be sold and which ones are illegal. Without guidelines from the FDA, enforcers are unable to take action.

Oklahoma’s elected leaders have wisely taken the first step to address youth vaping of illegal, flavored disposable vapes from China. Oklahoma’s parents and educators must demand that the FDA finish the job and get these products off Oklahoma store shelves.

Stefan Bjes is an Illinois-based veteran school resource officer and law enforcement professional with two decades of experience helping provide safe learning environments for young people.