Food insecurity is a growing concern worldwide, affecting millions of people each year. It is a complex issue resulting from various social, economic and environmental factors.

Food insecurity refers to the lack of access to sufficient and nutritious foods that meet dietary needs and preferences for an active and healthy life.

By 2050, we are expected to face a global food crisis. This crisis will result from a 60% increase demand for food while climate change, urbanization and soil degradation shrink the availability of farmable land.

While food insecurity is a worldwide concern, it is a legacy issue for many people living in north Tulsa. In north Tulsa, the food crisis began decades ago.

Once, the food landscape in the city's north neighborhoods was dominated by locally owned grocery stores and markets that offered fresh produce and other food items. Today, it is a food desert.

Factors leading to that include the growth of our city; larger grocery chains dominating the market that often push out smaller, locally owned stores; and the 1960s construction of the Inner Dispersal Loop that displaced many residents and closed grocery stores in the affected areas.

Food insecurity has serious consequences for individuals and communities.

This crisis has led to lower life expectancy in north Tulsa compared to those living in other parts of the city, higher health problems, weaker immune systems, increased mental health problems and the list goes on. Food insecurity significantly impacts children, who are more likely to experience developmental delays, struggle in school and deal with lifelong health issues.

Food insecurity in Tulsa is everyone’s responsibility!

There are several potential solutions to food insecurity in north Tulsa.

One possibility is to increase access to healthy food options by building more grocery stores in these neighborhoods. Once those stores are operational, Tulsans should intentionally support those stores, such as the Oasis Fresh Market at Pine Street and Peoria Avenue.

Second, we need to address the root causes of food insecurity. This includes reducing poverty and increasing access to education and employment opportunities. We must promote sustainable agriculture using innovative solutions to increase local healthy food production.

Third, education and outreach programs could be developed to teach residents about the importance of proper nutrition and how to prepare healthy meals on a budget.

Finally, we need to raise awareness about food insecurity and its impact on individuals and communities. The best way to bring awareness is to get involved by volunteering at a local nonprofit fighting food insecurity, such as Food On The Move or Catholic Charities.

Taking the time to serve those living in a food desert and seeing firsthand the impacts of living food insecure will leave a lasting impression.

Food insecurity is a serious issue for thousands of Tulsans. It has serious consequences for our city that have become legacy issues. We need to take immediate action to address this issue by getting personally involved in changing food access in Tulsa.

By working together, we can ensure everyone has access to the food they need to lead healthy and productive lives.

Kevin Harper is the president and CEO of the Tulsa-based nonprofit Food on the Move and member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.