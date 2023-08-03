Were you filled with excitement as you called, texted or shared on social media about electricity "finally" being restored, especially the much-needed air-conditioning, after the windstorm in June?

Did you find yourself longing for things to get back to normal with each message from friends who had their power restored before you?

During those days “without,” we had a fleeting, or perhaps seemingly endless, moment to consider our neighbors who lack even the most fundamental necessities, such as housing.

Across Tulsa, 2,167 individuals are in need of housing, according to A Way Home for Tulsa’s most recent By Name List. They endure each day with unwavering hope and determination that surpasses a mere week. Waiting for housing becomes a prolonged struggle, stretching on for months — or far beyond.

More than ever, it’s clear that most of us in Tulsa have neighbors who have no street address, no air conditioner, no safety from a locked door. And their challenges — with the effects of oppressive heat — may feel a little more familiar to those of us who coped without air conditioning.

For me, the extreme of seasons is a frequent reminder to reflect on why I serve and how I got here. There are many experiences that influenced my journey and led me to join with others to establish an organization dedicated to serving people in our community who lack the relative safety and comfort that a home and community can offer.

Leadership and service to others have been core in my life from a very early age. As the daughter of an Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper and a registered nurse, my childhood was a front-row seat to these values in action.

But it was a medical issue much later in my life that caused me to look more deeply at the true meaning of community and the idea of home. When I was ill, it was my own community that spurred me on, surrounded and cared for me and my family.

Those years profoundly shifted my family. We began to meet people who were different from us. We learned their names and listened to their stories. And we quickly found that we are connected in many ways.

A small team embarked on a journey that led us to begin our work 10 years ago as Night Light Tulsa — today we are City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma — to bring community to people who might not have one, much less a home.

Over the years we’ve shared experiences and learned so much from those we serve. We’ve witnessed the gaps in services, the heartbreak of hopelessness and the perseverance of our neighbors without home — and the power of relationships.

We’ve weathered many seasons and events: flooding, snowstorms, COVID-19, illness, loss of friends, the shared joy of witnessing someone see their name on a birth certificate for the first time, waiting on housing, receiving housing, and, yes, heat warnings.

While many people think about our neighbors on the street in the winter, heat poses an equally devastating threat. The summer months not only bring risks for heat exhaustion and heat stroke but also bug bites and sunburn.

Several weeks ago, we visited with a friend at our weekly outreach program, Night Light Tulsa. His hand was wrapped in extremely soiled bandages. He’d suffered a spider bite that became infected and led to amputation of a finger. With no additional bandages or a way to keep the wound clean, he was at risk for further infection and sepsis.

We were able to supply clean bandages and support until his next appointment. We see situations like this, as well as heat-related issues, weekly during summer.

As The City Lights Foundation continues its dedicated work toward establishing City Lights Village — a permanent supportive housing community for those transitioning out of chronic homelessness — we collaborate with partner agencies to provide care for our neighbors awaiting housing.

None of this would be possible without the incredible support of the Tulsa community. Our agencies are consistently in need of essential items such as water, Gatorade, sunscreen, bug spray and other supplies to ensure the well-being of those in need.

Sarah Grounds is executive director of The City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma, a Tulsa nonprofit that for more than 10 years has worked to support the needs of people in our community experiencing homelessness. Information about City Lights and donation opportunities is at citylightsok.org.