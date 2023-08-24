If you suffer from FOMO (fear of missing out), then heed this spoiler alert: The movies are back.

At Tulsa’s nonprofit Circle Cinema — one of the leading arthouse cinemas in the U.S. — crowds have returned. And as we say at the Circle, “A film is never just a film.”

This year, Circle members had the opportunity to meet the legendary, Oscar-winning cinematographer Sir Roger Deakins, who brought to life some of Hollywood’s biggest titles. They also witnessed the world premiere of a music video by Russia’s most notorious punk rock group, whose members finished editing the video in the Circle lobby just moments before the premiere.

When the summer blockbusters returned, seemingly after a decades-long hiatus, Circle guests wrapped themselves in pink, enjoyed pink food and learned about the history of the most popular doll in the world at the Circle’s “Barbie Brunch.” Others took advantage of another movie-going relic, the double feature, by watching “Barbie” and that other summer phenomenon, “Oppenheimer,” back-to-back.

These are experiences you cannot get on your couch.

It’s no secret that the film industry experienced significant disruptions in the wake of the pandemic. COVID-19 slowed down or halted most productions, leading to lost wages, stalled investments and downright pain at every level of the industry.

The most pain was suffered by theater owners, who faced a perfect storm: a drought of films, customers reluctant to gather in person and perhaps most disruptive of all, the rise of in-home streaming.

Arthouse cinemas, which are largely nonprofit organizations, suffered mightily due to limited resources and influence. Many of our customers became enamored of the convenience of streaming. But they quickly discovered something else: Streaming can be a lonely and empty experience.

In 2023, they led the charge back into the in-person theater experience. Our response: Welcome back!

At the Circle, we have a gloriously simple mission statement: elevating community consciousness through film. This year, moviegoers have rediscovered the magic of experiencing film in the presence of others, sharing laughter and tears, tilting their heads back in awe of the big screen and munching on popcorn and that ultimate guilty pleasure — movie candy.

What better way to completely lose yourself, experience joy or learn something new?

Simply put, the 95-year-old Circle is the only place in the Tulsa area to fully immerse yourself in the traditional moviegoing experience, featuring all the old-fashioned trappings you remember, combined with the latest in digital technology and comfort.

Another experience you cannot find at any other theater — the local film. The Circle screens films made in Oklahoma that are not available at the corporate multiplex or via streaming. Through our “Reel Indie” program, the Circle champions local filmmakers — including students — who do not yet have distribution contracts by presenting their films on the big screen, providing marketing and ticketing services and helping to build an audience, while splitting ticket proceeds with them.

Another popular program is our Educational Film Series, in which we present films to area schools free of charge, including “The Outsiders” and other films that fit within a curriculum.

Simply put, the Circle is the center of film in Oklahoma, presenting the most diverse array of titles in the state, including independent, foreign, classics, cult/horror, small and big budget alike, and yes, the occasional blockbuster.

One of our core values is presenting films by and about traditionally underrepresented populations. The Native Spotlight Film Series at the Circle packs the house with every screening, and our Black Film Council helps select films that accurately and responsibly present the African American experience.

A primary vehicle for this diversity in film are our annual film festivals, including the Tulsa Jewish Film Festival, Arab Film Festival, Twisted Arts Film Festival (LGBTQ) and our own Circle Cinema Film Festival, which focuses on Oklahoma-made films.

Unfortunately, ticket and concession sales cannot fully fund this amazing bounty. For this, nonprofit cinemas rely on the support of their members and guests. That’s why the Circle Cinema Foundation recently announced the creation of two new philanthropic organizations, the Circle Producer Society and Circle Projection Society, providing individuals and couples an opportunity to preserve arthouse films in Tulsa.

Can you imagine Tulsa without an arthouse cinema? Our quality of life would be immeasurably diminished.

So next time you pick up your remote control to find a movie, beware of the fear of missing out on the traditional moviegoing experience, which you can only get at the Circle. Did we mention we have the best popcorn in the city?

Brent Ortolani is the executive director of the Circle Cinema Foundation Inc.