My personal journey with foster care began nearly six years ago when my husband, daughters and I took in a 5-day-old infant who had been weaning from methamphetamines and other substances.

His tiny 4-pound body truly trembled all hours of the day. Our hearts broke, and so we dove headfirst in loving another’s child as our own.

My husband, Kyron, and I only wanted to foster younger children because they were deemed to be “safe.” In our narrow-minded vision, we believed younger children couldn’t harm our family. This naïve conclusion was solely based on fear, and reality proved us wrong.

Our perception changed as we fostered other children — older children — and eventually adopted a 16-year-old girl who changed our lives and truly showed us how irrational our fears had been.

In 2021, the Project Orphans Inc. board felt it was time our community founded the Tulsa Girls’ Home. Many readers may remember the uphill battles we fought to provide a home to girls in foster care.

The OKFosters.org recent statistics show more than 6,500 children in Oklahoma's foster care system, half of those between 6 to 17.

Kids in foster care face extreme barriers and obstacles. No child goes into foster care because they were a bad kid. As a community, we need to adjust our preconceived ideas of kids in foster care and really come to understand that they are victims of some of the most heinous forms of abuse.

Kids in foster care are survivors.

Right now, there is a crisis of fatherlessness all around the world, and sadly, this rings true in Oklahoma. Right now, we have children aging out of foster care, and many of them will spiral into the hopelessness of drug addiction, human trafficking or suicide. Black children face a greater number of obstacles, especially those who have no parent to defend them.

The residents at Tulsa Girls’ Home have found that family is more than blood. The girls we serve are not perfect, but they are waking up each day, facing their demons and working to find peace so they can break the generational cycles they have endured.

Many of our girls are aging out of a system that is not set up to support them in their young adulthood years.

Not every person is called to adopt or to foster. And not every household is equipped to serve every possible scenario of special needs that come along with adolescents in foster care. But as a community, we can all play a supportive role in ensuring no youth in Oklahoma’s care gets left behind.

Justice for the fatherless and vulnerable children will take far more from us than just the time it takes to advocate. These kids need to be nurtured, taught, hugged and heard.

The girls we serve have been traumatized and often need more than we ever expect to give. It would be easy to ignore these cries, but love of any kind is risky — and at the end of the day, we should all be neighborly. Would you share your heart?

Brittany Stokes is the co-founder and chief executive officer of Project Orphans and the Tulsa Girls’ Home. She is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.