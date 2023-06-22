Big Time. That was the name my grandfather chose to use for his stage name as a jazz musician.

He was a saxophone player who adorned his body with gold. His fingers showcased gold rings, his wrists gold bracelets on the right and a gold puzzle watch on the left. His persona was audacious.

He would often sit with me at the piano tappin’ on the black keys, sharing words of wisdom while he planted a love for music deep in my heart.

I was a child when a cousin of mine received her doctorate degree. Big Time beamed with pride and showed me pictures of her graduation announcement.

He said, “That’s Dr. Pasley right there. She made it.”

Then his voice quivered, and he swallowed down whatever he was going to say next. Big Time died over a decade before I, too, became Dr. Pasley.

Dr. Pasley is a title that I worked hard for. A title that I sacrificed for. A title that I’ve earned. Yet, it’s a title that so many people easily strip away. With graduation season recently behind us, it feels timely to shine a light on an issue that so many women with terminal degrees have to deal with.

Nationally, women of color have communicated the harm caused when a colleague, members of the media and others in a professional setting make a decision on their behalf to bleach out their earned title to make it more palatable, consciously or unconsciously.

There are many reasons why people may omit titles. Some journalistic style guides dictate that only medical doctors should have their titles included in news articles. It can also be a matter of unconscious bias. But it’s important to call out that the behaviors connected to diminishing a woman’s contributions and qualifications have deep roots that drink from the wells of patriarchy and gatekeeping.

Author and multiculturalism expert Dr. David Pilgrim explains that “sociologists often speak of how dominant groups praise a behavior when done by its members, but criticize a minority group for demonstrating that behavior. To use sociological jargon, this is an example of an in-group virtue becoming an out-group vice."

I challenge those reading this to assess if they find discomfort in using the title “Dr.” when speaking to males. Is the expectation of respect for my title an out-group vice?

Environmental scientist and president of Pennsylvania-based Ursinus College Dr. Robyn Hannigan said, “I am still taken aback when introduced at functions or to peers by my first name after prior introductions of my male colleagues included 'doctor.' Though it may not always matter to my ego if I am called ‘doctor,’ it is critically relevant to fostering a culture of respect and belonging.”

Respect and belonging — those are two words that I believe my grandfather who grew up in the Jim Crow South wished for my cousin and would have wished for me. I echo that wish for all new and existing doctoral degree holders.

The hashtag #damnrightimadoctor was birthed in response to call attention to women’s expertise in 2020. The hashtag is, in essence, a battle cry.

Women have fought for decades against having their credentials demeaned, discredited, devalued.

It needs to stop.

Dr. Janel Pasley is an innovator, connector and community advocate. She is a 2023 Aspen Institute Healthy Communities Fellow.