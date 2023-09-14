One year ago, Health Outreach Prevention Education Inc. launched The Connect, a public health vending machine, because the nonprofit was seeking an innovative solution to a gap that existed in the Tulsa community.

Fueled by the urgent need for harm reduction tools and services, HOPE, along with a few partner programs, made this vision a reality. This month, we're sharing the impact of the vending machine program and the need for harm reduction services to expand in our state.

Harm reduction was legalized in Oklahoma in April 2021 with the passing of Senate Bill 511 into law. This legislation gave HOPE expanded tools to reduce the spread of HIV, Hepatitis C and other sexually transmitted infections. These expanded tools included syringe services and The Connect vending machine.

Why syringe services? Injection drug use is the primary transmission method for the approximately 18% of Oklahoma people living with HIV. Oklahoma currently ranks 36th in the nation for drug-related deaths, and Oklahoma's drug-overdose death rate per 100,000 residents rose 16% from 2019 to 2020, according to state health data.

At HOPE, we support participants in achieving their own goals and meet participants where they are. Services are nonjudgmental and designed to empower participants with the tools they need. We celebrate and place emphasis on any positive changes participants make, such as using sterile syringes.

The Connect kicked off on Sept. 14, 2022, with a vending machine inside the H.O.P.E. testing clinic at 3354 E. 51st St., and the response was immediate.

What started with a few enrollments a day quickly grew to an average of eight daily, accumulating nearly 1,300 registered users in a year. The growing demand led to expanded access hours and even the addition of a second machine at Club Majestic downtown and a third machine at Oklahoma State University-Tulsa.

Through The Connect, nearly 12,000 kits have been dispensed, including 143,820 syringes, 2,984 life-saving doses of naloxone and 1,500 fentanyl test strips. In addition to these essentials, we've distributed pregnancy tests, HIV self-tests and COVID-19 tests.

Even though the law changed, the state did not provide funding to support harm-reduction work and did not make syringe disposal more available. Oklahoma has a shortage of designated disposal spaces.

Through a collaboration with Stop Harm on Tulsa Streets, or SHOTS, HOPE hosts free disposal of syringes, reducing the risk of accidental sticks and disease transmission. This project has disposed of 196 pounds of sharps to date.

Committed volunteers create 800 supply kits each month, which stock the machine for about two weeks, and we're planning a second volunteer day per month to keep up with this high demand.

HOPE is continuing to expand opportunities for volunteers to help. If you’re interested, learn more at our website: hopetesting.org/support/volunteer.

HOPE has done minimal advertising about the machine at our clinic, but the machine’s popularity has spread by word of mouth among participants.

The community of people who use injection drugs and their loved ones are looking after each other. They are actively helping to reduce transmission of HIV and Hepatitis C by getting the word out about sterile syringes and Naloxone, which helps reduce overdose deaths.

Participants often share stories about how these supplies are keeping themselves and others safer.

While the machine has helped to meet a need, we recognize that the work is far from over. As you can see, Oklahoma grapples with significant challenges related to substance use and communicable diseases. But resources like The Connect provide a tangible solution.

While HOPE is humbled to have earned the trust of our participants, we recognize that it comes with a responsibility. This is why HOPE has expanded treatment options for Hepatitis C and continues to collaborate with community partners, such as State Department of Health officials, to expand harm reduction services in our state.

We urge our community to continue to rally behind harm reduction efforts and to envision a Tulsa where everyone has access to the tools and resources they need to lead healthier lives.

Alexa Bottoms is the harm reduction coordinator at HOPE Testing.