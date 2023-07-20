Organizational leadership matters.

In sports. In government. In families. In community-building. In business. In everything.

Leadership is an activity, not a position. Thus, everyone is capable of leading.

Unfortunately, access to leadership positions has been far from equitable.

This is why Dr. Kaye Monk-Morgan, CEO of the Kansas Leadership Center, once warned, “Be mindful of who they are training for leadership and who they are preparing for the workforce.”

In late June, the U.S. Supreme Court made headlines with its 6-3 vote to end affirmative action in admissions programs at higher education institutions. Well, most of them anyway.

In a footnote to its ruling, military academies can continue to use race-based affirmative action in admissions. This prompted Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to write, “Racial diversity in higher education is only worth potentially preserving insofar as it might be needed to prepare Black Americans and other underrepresented minorities for success in the bunker, not the boardroom.”

This was the latest in disappointing news concerning diversity, equity and inclusion at higher education institutions.

During the last few months, toxic DEI governance from state legislatures across the country has led to approximately 30 bills targeting DEI positions and programs at state-funded higher education institutions, including Senate Bill 870 and Senate Bill 1008 in Oklahoma.

However, the more I hear about the potential effects of these policies from supporters of those types of measures, the less worried I am about their infatuation with "wokeness." Instead, I’m more concerned that this legislation will cripple the leadership development support that DEI positions and programs provide ethnically diverse and LGBTQIA+ college students.

As a student at the predominantly white Middle Tennessee State University, I got my start in organizational leadership by participating in organizations curated for Black and other ethnically diverse students.

These organizations were overseen by faculty who allowed us to have moments of failure and brilliance. They provided a safe space to practice leadership in an environment that allowed me to feel seen. It was in these spaces where I worked out my leadership acumen along with the countless other students who were with me, shooting in that proverbial gym.

That experience allowed me to understand what authentic leadership looks like and, most importantly, how to exercise it for personal and organizational progress.

Since then, I’ve worked in enough organizations to recognize that achieving a desired outcome is determined by how well those responsible for leading actually lead. And while the scrutiny of failed leadership attempts can be daunting, the rewards for success at the leadership level, in most cases, are worth the risk.

As DEI positions and programs are being forced into hiding or, worse, eliminated entirely, I’m concerned that today’s ethnically diverse and LGBTQIA+ students are losing access to practice leadership in safe spaces and with optimal support.

Without that access, many are choosing to either watch from afar or engage haphazardly. This hesitation is giving way to an ideology that one cannot lose if one does not play. However, abstaining from organizational leadership is far more damaging than failing at it.

Our community will not thrive if our talented and innovative thinkers and doers opt out of organizational leadership. And their choice to do so reflects the environment being created around us. Being complicit in that is not leadership.

Given these circumstances, allies of DEI who serve in leadership positions need to be intentional not just in supporting the leadership development of diverse professionals but also in advocating for their placement in leadership positions.

We need more leaders who are willing to stand with us on social justice issues and to stand for us in succession planning meetings.

Jonathan Long is the Tulsa Regional Chamber vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.