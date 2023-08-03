There is a biblical admonition that the borrower is a slave to the lender, and there is a reason generations have been warned privately and publicly about excessive debt.

The United States of America finds itself at a critical juncture in its history, grappling with historic inflation and other consequences of deficit spending with debt at 98% of our total economy. Recent history proves that unchecked deficit spending and excessive debt lead to severe consequences.

Italy’s sovereign debt crisis in 2011 exposed the perils of relying on unsustainable borrowing. Italy faced skyrocketing borrowing costs, reduced access to credit markets, and a downward spiral of economic decline with unemployment reaching 12%. While the U.S. has not reached 12% unemployment, our addiction to borrowing, rampant inflation, and sky-high interest rates are setting up the perfect storm.

At the time of its fiscal collapse, Italy suffered from out-of-control interest payments and its debt-to-GDP ratio was at 120%—a level that is expected to hit the U.S. by 2033. Also in 2033, we are expected to pay $1.4 trillion in just interest payments on our national debt—that’s money flushed down the toilet.

Miniscule efforts here at home, therefore, to restrain borrowing just to pay for annual overspending are insufficient to prevent ultimate and severe hardship for the American people.

Ricardo Ries, Professor of Economics at the London School of Economics, reminds policy makers in a recent article published in the Journal of Economic Perspectives, that “public debt carries a risk of inflation…when debt is high, it may be tempting to let inflation rise.” The Biden Administration and the Federal Reserve have fallen prey to this temptation. The American people are now suffering the severe consequences of high inflation, and as a result, household credit card debt has subsequently exploded to a high of nearly $1 trillion.

Fellow Oklahoman, Republican Study Committee Chairman Kevin Hern, and RSC Budget and Spending Taskforce Chair Ben Cline of Virginia have put forth a courageous budget that would balance the budget in seven years, cut spending by $16.3 trillion over 10 years, and reduce Americans’ taxes by $5.1 trillion over 10 years.

It is a bold plan, and, as Ronald Reagan challenged Republicans almost fifty years ago, we need to be the party of “bold, unmistakable colors with no pale pastels” to turn our country away from a fiscal cliff.

To think America’s economic prowess could suffer the same fate as other countries have for overspending seems unimaginable.

As President Abraham Lincoln warned back in 1863, we must not become so “intoxicated with unbroken success” that we fail to realize that principles and virtue cannot be neglected even by a power like the United States without consequences.

Economic security is national security, and we cannot continue to be living beyond our means.

U.S. Rep. Josh Brecheen represents the Second District. Mike Mazzei is president of Tulsa Wealth Advisors who served as a Republican state senator from 2004 to 2016 and secretary of budget from 2018 to 2020. He is a member of the Tulsa World Community Advisory Board.