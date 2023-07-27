The board and staff of HOPE, a Tulsa nonprofit focused on reducing HIV rates in Oklahoma, are appalled with proposed cuts to HIV testing funding in the 2024 appropriations bill for the U.S. House Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and related Agencies.

If passed, nearly $500 million will be cut from essential programs aimed at eliminating the HIV epidemic. Oklahoma receives some of these funds, which are vital to our efforts to eliminate HIV in our state.

Simply put: If these cuts are approved, fewer Oklahomans will know their HIV status.

According to AIDSVu, in 2020 there were 6,603 people living with HIV in Oklahoma, and 333 people were newly diagnosed with HIV. Because of organizations like HOPE, 76% of those diagnosed were linked to treatment.

In Oklahoma, the HIV epidemic overwhelming affects vulnerable communities, including uninsured and underinsured individuals.

According to the Oklahoma Hospital Association, Oklahoma has the nation’s second highest uninsured rate. Beyond the uninsured, the HIV epidemic significantly impacts rural Oklahoma.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has named Oklahoma a priority state because we are one of seven states with a high number of HIV infections in rural areas where medical services are scarce.

At HOPE, we rely on funding to fulfill our mission to help eradicate the HIV epidemic and serve vulnerable communities across Tulsa and throughout the state. These funds that are in jeopardy of being cut allow us to reach rural Oklahomans and uninsured individuals who are isolated from mainstream medical systems.

For every $1 HOPE spends on prevention services, including testing, we save the community $5 in direct medical costs.

In 2022, HOPE provided 974 HIV tests at our Tulsa clinic and during rural outreach in our mobile testing vans. Of those, 154 HIV tests were for individuals reporting ZIP codes outside of Tulsa and Oklahoma counties. Of the total, 62% reported being uninsured or underinsured.

Oklahomans can now request that a self-test be mailed to their address through our HIV self-test program. In the first 10 months of that program, we’ve distributed more than 700 tests. We’ve also distributed over 250 HIV self-tests via our public health vending machines, which are located at the HOPE clinic and the Majestic nightclub.

This federal cut would directly impact HOPE’s funding from the state and the free testing and prevention supplies we receive that help keep Oklahomans safer.

Across the state, if LHHS funding is cut, fewer Oklahomans will receive HIV prevention services. This means fewer individuals will know their HIV status, and we expect there will be an increase of HIV transmission across the state — an increase that is wholly avoidable.

Taryn Norman is the executive director of HOPE.