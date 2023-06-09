The Woodie Guthrie Center. The Bob Dylan Center. Cain’s Ballroom. Even Tulsa’s Drillers baseball team this year is honoring what is known as the Tulsa Sound.

Next year, I think we can add last week’s music festival, Switchyard, to the list.

Switchyard is in its early years of becoming a national staple of celebrating music and ideas, focused in the heart of Tulsa. The six-day event was hosted by the University of Tulsa and featured six days of speakers and six nights of music at Cain’s Ballroom with after-parties at the downtown Hyatt Regency.

I used to be an academic but left after the pandemic. While I couldn't attend the daytime panels, I have heard the discussions were amazing.

But my focus was on the music, attending six nights at the Cain's Ballroom and five nights at the Hyatt Regency.

At the inaugural event on the first night at the Cain's Ballroom, the crowd was small and the vibe was intimate. Songwriter Jaimee Harris opened the session with lyrics that made me write a letter to my children, followed by Willi Carlisle, who ignited a love for country music I didn’t know I had.

At the first after party, I walked a long, wide empty hallway to a lonely bartender. We chatted, I ordered a glass of wine and ventured into a room of hundreds of empty chairs.

That was the pattern during the first three days of the festival: gorgeous music at Cain’s followed by a rather empty after party. It made me sad.

To me, the after party seemed an obvious opportunity for the festival that I don't want to be missed again next year. There’s too much good music being created by good people in too many cool places.

Next year, I urge organizers at the University of Tulsa to do two things to highlight the city and its musicians on the national stage.

First, get out more local publicity. I talked to servers working the event, musicians playing the event, and Tulsans walking by who had no idea what was happening. Most didn’t know what it was — even the people working it.

In academic circles, there was likely a lot of buzz, particularly around the Bob Dylan panels. Once we get people to Tulsa, we want to show off that Tulsa Sound surrounded by music lovers.

I believe in my soul that everyone could use more live music.

Second, collaborate with the local bars. Music doesn’t just appear. It’s grown, and most of the time, it’s grown in a bar.

I get that the organizers wanted “ease of access” by having the after party near the daytime panels. But we have buses, ride-sharing apps and other ways people can roam around the city.

Instead of having the after party at a stale hotel conference room, why not coordinate with local business owners? By doing this, TU is helping local venues like the Colony, Thelma’s Peach, the Mercury Lounge and many others in the music scene. It would also highlight local musicians, the ones who live and work here.

This is where music lives and breathes.

On the first three nights of the so-called after-party, I felt like I was watching a potted plant instead of sitting in the forest that is the Tulsa Sound.

I hope next year TU makes an established effort to coordinate with local businesses as well as local musicians.

Tulsa’s Sound is too beautiful and too embedded in a community to not.

Eric James Stephens settled in Tulsa three years ago after he pivoted from academia to data analytics.