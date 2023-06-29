I like dishes. No, that’s not the right word. I am drawn to dishes. All kinds, really. I don’t discriminate.

My first experience with the compulsion to purchase dishes came in 1997 when I was newly married. On my lunch hour, I discovered an antiques store. After popping in for a look-see, not expecting to find anything much, I saw them.

Spode dishes in blue and white. Two different patterns, but both equally calling to me. They weren’t complete sets and would cost me $300. This was not a small sum of money for someone just starting out in business and in life, but I was elated. It gave me joy to look at them.

Had Marie Kondo’s philosophy regarding holding onto only the things that bring you joy been in favor at that time, my house would have been comprised of 80% dishes.

My husband couldn’t understand the “investment,” especially when I told him that we would never eat off of them lest one be broken. That confusion lingered throughout the marriage. Since my ownership of the dishes outlasted my marriage, maybe they weren’t such a bad investment after all.

The New York Times on New Year's Day published a column by writer Rob Walker titled "Clutter is Good for You." It discusses the idea that clutter, although often vilified by minimalists, actually gives life to our surroundings.

Clutter created by things we love, even though not curated and coordinated, can be good for us. It introduced a new term to me: cluttercore. The home design site Apartment Therapy defines this as “organized nostalgic chaos.” It requires a connection.

It's interesting how most of Gen Z has adopted a minimalistic view of decorating, shunning things associated with tradition. We see it in politics. We see it in religion. And we see it in the rejection of personal items such as the ornate dishes used by the family for generations.

I imagine this trend is all a result of youth; we've seen this before.

Each generation while in their 20s has a mentality of "I got this,” though rarely does anyone who actually says that "have it." That sentiment envelops belief that the failings of generations of their parents and grandparents have taken society down a path toward destruction.

Therefore, they don’t want our politics, religion or grandma’s dishes. They won’t need it. They will be too busy changing the world to host a dinner party with perfectly displayed china.

That’s unfortunate, because they are missing the point. They miss the connection and the story. In doing so, they miss the context.

Those china plates were earned through hard work. They represent a woman who longed for matching dishes because the only thing she had known was mismatched plates handed down from people taking pity on her lack of dinnerware.

She saved, scrimped and finally purchased the full set, one piece at a time. She did this to proudly set an inviting dinner table, her equivalent to your conference table. Her dishes were the historical reflection of her societal positioning … not unlike your corporate title.

Her ability to flex for accommodating multiple guests — and look like she was expecting them all along — is like a marketing presentation created in less than 24 hours because the client changed their mind about what they wanted.

Because of cultural changes it’s different, and yet it’s entirely the same.

It’s not about the dishes. It is really about the connection to history and to context. If you lose that, you are bound to repeat all that we have learned through history.

Understanding the dishes — or anything else handed down — creates connection that transcends misunderstanding. It illuminates the commonality of our youthful struggles and reminds us that we don't reach goals in our lives without the sacrifices of those who have come before.

We may have disagreements in politics and religion, and the pattern of grandma’s dishes may be hideous. But holding those dishes, inspecting them and understanding how they came to be in your possession will help all of us.

There’s no encouragement from me to adopt a hoarding mentality based on fear and anxiety. However, I hope people will look around, pull in some of the nostalgic clutter to color their lives and connect to the past and future.

Kara Vincent is a shareholder at Barber and Bartz and past president of the Tulsa Bar Association.