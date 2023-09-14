Millions of people rely on Medicaid for the freedom to live independently and build their futures. Yet for people with disabilities, including more than 5,100 Oklahomans who have been desperately waiting for home and community-based services (HCBS), barriers to critical safety-net programs are too often a part of everyday life.

Funded by Medicaid, HCBS provide support for daily activities, such as dressing, bathing, meal preparation, taking medication, employment support, mobility assistance and more. People with disabilities and their families are forced to wait years — 13 years on average in Oklahoma — for these critical services.

Currently, Medicaid has to fund institutions, while HCBS are optional. States don’t have the funding to support everyone, which is what leads to people with disabilities choosing to get on a waiting list for services instead of living in an institution.

The burden is increasingly falling on families to step in as unpaid caregivers in the meantime and often for a lifetime. At least 53 million people are providing informal care and support to loved ones.

I was one of them until my daughter, Madison, who has intellectual and developmental disabilities, was approved for HCBS just a few years ago.

We consider ourselves among the lucky, because not only was Madison approved for HCBS but she is actually receiving the services now. That is not the case for many coming off Oklahoma’s waiting list for services.

The Oklahoma Department of Human Services just reported that more than 900 Oklahomans on the waiting list have been connected to services since the state Legislature appropriated historic funding in 2022 to make Oklahoma a no-wait state.

However, thousands more continue to wait, because getting approved for HCBS does not guarantee that services will actually be available due to a long-running, nationwide workforce shortage.

When you think of the trained professionals who are helping people with disabilities navigate daily life, would you believe they are earning less than many entry-level positions? That is the reality of a career as a direct support professional.

Caring for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities is a career that can be physically demanding, emotionally draining, clinically and medically complex and downright dangerous, especially in the face of pandemics.

Yet direct support professionals are chronically underpaid, making, on average, $15 an hour nationally and even less in Oklahoma, which is the same wage they would make in fast food, convenience or unemployment.

Given this low investment in skilled work, the field faces a significant turnover rate of 30% to 70%. Many direct support professionals want to continue doing this important work, but it is not financially sustainable.

With one in four Americans having a disability, the need for direct support professionals will only continue to grow. The Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates that we will need an additional 1.1 million home care workers by 2029.

The work that direct support professionals do is essential in helping every Oklahoman with disabilities live with dignity, and their wage should reflect that. I urge Oklahoma’s federal delegation to support direct support professionals by strengthening Medicaid now.

In Oklahoma, 75% of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities live at home with family. Of those, 24% reside with family caregivers over the age of 60.

There are more adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities living with aging family caregivers due to the increased lifespan of adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, aging of the population, growing waiting lists and unmet needs for HCBS.

Parents and family members who are left to manage the complex needs of their loved ones with disabilities, with little to no support, are stressed, isolated and suffering financially. Many even lose their jobs as a result of the demands of care.

What’s more, it’s become a multi-generational crisis as vulnerable populations live longer, putting the burden of care on siblings and younger family members.

Without significant investment in Medicaid HCBS, the caregiving crisis poses a grave threat to families in every corner of our state and all across our nation. We need Congress to enact legislation that will help people with disabilities and their families live with dignity and independence.

Lisa Kelly is CEO at The Arc of Oklahoma.