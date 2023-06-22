Five years ago, thousands of Oklahomans swarmed the state Capitol with teachers and support staff to stand up for greater respect for educators and others who work with our public school students.

That parents, business owners, clergy and students took to the streets with educators that year in the “Educator Spring” in Oklahoma, West Virginia, Arizona and other states — many were not hotbeds of Democratic liberal activism — demonstrated something important, which continues to ring true post-COVID-19: Americans support public schools and their educators and believe investment in them is essential for children’s futures.

The quality of our public schools and the dedication of those who teach and serve their students — in Tulsa and in cities across Oklahoma and the country — haven’t changed in five years. As evidenced by recent polling, clearly the public hasn't, either.

But the attacks on public education and teachers unions continue to mount, and they’re getting more dangerous and more vicious. They’re intended to destroy the very institution of public education.

In Oklahoma, State Superintendent Ryan Walters had the audacity to call teachers unions — organizations that represent classroom educators and school staff — terrorist organizations. He may just be thinking of teachers, which is bad enough. But teachers unions like mine — the American Federation of Teachers — also represent the bus drivers who transport kids safely to and from school every day, cafeteria workers who cook and serve kids breakfast and lunch, and custodians who make sure schools are clean, safe and well-maintained.

We represent school support staff, who are often overlooked, overworked and underpaid. But that doesn’t matter to those ready to attack public schools.

Walters and others of his ideological persuasion are trying to turn public schools into battlefields and dehumanize our children’s teachers and support staffers, without whom teachers and administrators couldn’t do their jobs.

Walters’ comment isn't an isolated incident. The corporate-backed, anti-public school movement is methodically working its plan: Starve public schools of the funds needed to succeed; criticize them for shortcomings, even if it’s because of a lack of investment for programming and staff; erode trust by stoking fear and division, including pitting parents against teachers; and replace them with state-funded private, religious, online and home schools.

This is all to an end goal of destroying public education as we know it.

Here in Oklahoma, the attacks on public schools go beyond the bullying and name-calling.

The Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board recently approved the first U.S. taxpayer-funded religious charter school. Last month, Gov. Kevin Stitt signed an expansive voucher bill into law despite polling showing a majority of Oklahomans are against programs that siphon money from all public schools.

None of this helps to improve the education of a single Oklahoma child.

This should concern every Oklahoman who wants what’s best for all students across the state. It is only our public schools with a mission to provide opportunities for all students.

These attacks and attempts to deny public schools resources fly in the face of what people want, and they do nothing to help our kids succeed.

Calling teachers unions nasty names is a childish, bullying tactic. Unions are membership organizations for teachers and school support staff. My bus drivers, cafeteria workers and custodians are the union. We want what kids and communities need.

It would make a lot more sense for Walters to do what he was hired to do — support public education and work with teachers, other school staff and parents to give kids what they need to excel — rather than to play the bully, call teachers unions names and work to destroy the bedrock of democracy: a strong public education system.

Nancy Leonard is president of American Federation of Teachers Tulsa Local 6049.