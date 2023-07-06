I started studying landmark civil rights cases while attending a Christian law school. Before that, I worked for a Christian university and a local megachurch and even attended missionary training school. I’ve been privy to conversations and classroom discussions debating (my) queer existence and LGBTQ+ rights my entire life.

Frankly, I’m tired of hearing exclusionary Christian theology used as a justification to harm a politically unpopular group.

But last Friday, the Supreme Court released the final opinion of the judicial term, doing just that. The case, 303 Creative LLC v. Enis, rolled back LGBTQ+ protections in an unprecedented way.

Ruling in favor of a Christian website designer who refuses to serve same-sex couples, the 6-3 conservative majority court essentially carved out a religious-based exception to public accommodations law under the First Amendment free speech clause.

Before this, June had often been a month in which the Supreme Court has ruled in favor of LGBTQ+ rights in landmark civil rights cases. For example, Lawrence v. Texas (2003), U.S. v. Windsor (2013), Obergefell v. Hodges (2015) and Pavan v. Smith (2017) helped secure marriage equality and queer people’s evolution in American society.

More recently, in Bostock v. Clayton County (2020), the Supreme Court held that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects employees against discrimination based on sexual orientation or gender identity — an incredibly important victory in securing LGBTQ+ rights (and giving me the courage to finally come out).

While the state of Oklahoma doesn’t protect against LGBTQ+ discrimination yet, public accommodations laws ensure equal dignity in the public marketplace. Nonetheless, the significance of the 303 Creative opinion broke me.

In the words of the dissent: “Today is a sad day in American constitutional law and in the lives of LGBT people. The Supreme Court of the United States declares that a particular kind of business, though open to the public, has a constitutional right to refuse to serve members of a protected class. The Court does so for the first time in its history. By issuing this new license to discriminate in a case brought by a company that seeks to deny same-sex couples the full and equal enjoyment of its services, the immediate, symbolic effect of the decision is to mark gays and lesbians for second-class status. In this way, the decision itself inflicts a kind of stigmatic harm, on top of any harm caused by denials of service. The opinion of the Court is, quite literally, a notice that reads: ‘Some services may be denied to same-sex couples.’”

I cried as I read the words above, recognizing the grave stigma the majority is perpetuating by legitimizing invidious discrimination.

Certainly, I’ve been embraced by incredibly affirming Christian pastors, professors, attorneys and parents who love queer people without conditions, in Tulsa and beyond. So I know this is not a Christians vs. gays debate.

This is a conservative majority Supreme Court representing a minority of Americans. Because overwhelmingly, research shows that Americans believe that LGBTQ+ people should be able to live their lives without being discriminated against.

Indeed, the majority of Americans also believe that businesses should publicly support and serve LGBTQ+ people. Discrimination is not an American value; neither is it a Tulsa value.

Undeniably, 303 Creative is a major blow to equality, and it opens the door for more unraveling of civil rights for other groups, including racial and religious minorities.

The ruling, however, is narrow to the extent that it only applies to businesses providing custom and uniquely creative services. While legal experts disagree on the scope of its application, one thing is certain: The ruling is incredibly stigmatic and harmful to LGBTQ+ people everywhere.

There is a local silver lining though.

Over the last year, in the wake of increased violence and anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation, Tulsa has publicly committed to fostering a city that is safe, welcoming and inclusive for all, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity. There is also an opportunity here.

While the ruling is narrowly applied to particularly custom service-oriented businesses, this creates a moment for all businesses, organizations and houses of worship to reaffirm their commitment to welcoming and serving all people and congregants.

One way to do that is at 600forsafety.com, a growing coalition of Tulsa-area organizations and people committed to creating social safety for the LGBTQ+ community, recognizing that this is a public health imperative.

Joining a coalition like that one, engaging in the local Equality Business Alliance, donating to Black Queer Tulsa or hanging a Tulsa-branded Pride flag year-round are all ways we can build a Tulsa committed to being truly safe, welcoming, and inclusive.

The opinion hurts, and it’s a devastating blow to equality, but queer Tulsa is resilient — and Tulsa will continue to love and serve all its neighbors.

Despite the court’s ruling in favor of discrimination, let’s show that love will prevail in Tulsa.

Josiah Robinson is the managing director of The Prism Project, an initiative that aims to advance inclusion for LGBTQ+ Tulsans through research and education. Josiah also serves on the city of Tulsa's Human Rights Commission.