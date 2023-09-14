The Sooner State feeds the world. Bountiful wheat, soybeans, sorghum and peanuts, delicious watermelon and peaches, as well as cattle, hogs and poultry all help push the total value of Oklahoma agriculture higher than $7 billion annually.

Much of this food goes beyond the state’s borders, shipped throughout the U.S. and Canada and onward to Asia, Africa, South America and elsewhere.

Good farming didn’t happen here by accident. Research and development at institutions such as Oklahoma State University’s Ferguson College of Agriculture, combined with the state’s agricultural extension services and industry advancements, helped drive crop yields and productivity to new heights.

Each year, thanks to the farmers of Oklahoma and other agriculturally rich areas, enough calories are produced to comfortably feed the globe’s 8 billion people.

Yet the number of people living in hunger and malnutrition is increasing, despite the fact that seven years ago, the world committed to ending hunger by 2030. Today, at the halfway point, we’re back where we started — 785 million people are living with hunger.

Conventional wisdom has centered on quantity as the solution to hunger. It assumed that more food would mean less hunger. So why are the numbers rising?

The biggest headline for food and agriculture this year has been affordability. Healthy food has especially become more expensive — and out of reach — for Oklahomans and billions of people around the world.

As processed and fast foods become the affordable option, obesity rises, causing further malnutrition. In many countries, only the wealthy have access to a nutritious diet.

Moreover, our food itself has become less nutritious. With decades of commercial farming, our soils have been depleted of vital nutrients, which translates into food with fewer essential vitamins, minerals and micronutrients that our bodies need.

Globally we have an abundance of calories but a deficit of nutrients, causing obesity levels to rise, as well.

All farms, but especially smaller farms that often grow more nutritious fruits and vegetables, are more vulnerable than ever to shocks. Weather has become more unpredictable, with volatile storms washing out entire growing seasons.

Drought and increasingly scarce water resources reduce farm yields. Fertilizer and seeds have seen dramatic price increases, causing some farmers to invest less in their farms — and see less good food as a result.

There is hope. At the Hunger Project, we envision a world without hunger, where everyone has access to healthy, nutritious food grown in greater harmony with the Earth. We have seen communities around the world take action to eliminate hunger for everyone.

It starts with awareness. We can learn more about our food and our farms, our global food system and what we all need for healthy nutrition. Companies, schools and other institutions have responded to demands for healthier food options. Awareness and access to health choices, and a commitment to everyone in our communities, can make a world of difference.

We also need new and different investments in our agricultural system. Government subsidies should go beyond traditional support for grains and cereals and better help the growers of fresh fruits and vegetables.

Small farms around the world deserve our attention in particular. We need new investments in agriculture innovation so that technologies can reach the more than 600 million farms that feed 8 billion consumers.

As we have seen, innovation can produce more food, but it can also produce higher quality food — and food that is grown in greater harmony with local ecosystems.

We know that small-scale food producers around the world aren’t looking for a handout. They are looking for a hand-up and access to the innovations that are helping create a more sustainable food system and a world where no one lives with hunger.

Research and development in Oklahoma showed us the way to a bountiful harvest. Now is the time to redouble our efforts, not in the effort to produce more food but instead to healthy, nutritious food for all.

Tim Prewitt is the president and CEO of The Hunger Project. He is also the author of the forthcoming book "Table for Ten Billion," which chronicles the efforts of farmers, policy makers, companies and communities around the world to feed our planet.