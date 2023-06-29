One year ago, the U.S. Supreme Court stripped away our constitutional right to abortion care. Two months later, I stood before University of Tulsa law students teaching reproductive rights.

I reflect on a year of learning in post-Roe Oklahoma with and from my students.

This past year, I engaged with law students on Roe and Dobbs primarily in three settings: a small seminar, "The Future of Reproductive Rights in a Post-Roe World"; a larger, required class, Constitutional Law (individual rights); and as faculty adviser to the new Reproductive Rights Law Society.

My general sense is that the opinions of TU law students mirror overall national public opinion polls — approximately two-thirds believe that the right to abortion care should be protected to some extent, and one-third believe that the court correctly decided Dobbs and that the political branches in states like Oklahoma should be able to ban abortion.

Similar to students deciding where to attend college, many law students are factoring the local status of reproductive rights and LGBTQ+ rights in deciding where to launch their legal careers.

Yet, where the law students refreshingly differ from large swaths of the public is in their eager desire to sort fact from the fiction that proliferates in abortion-related narratives. Together we examined data and scientific research; we spoke with those who had had abortions, abortion care providers and advocates; we listened respectfully to each other; we opened up in personal, even vulnerable, ways.

Ultimately, we debunked myths and challenged each other to ground our disparate opinions in intellectually honest ways.

Myth 1: Who has an abortion in America?

As an initial assignment in the seminar, I asked students to read the Turnaway Study, a pre-Dobbs longitudinal data-rich analysis of the largely detrimental economic and health impacts of being denied timely access to abortion care, and "You’re The Only One I’ve Told," a New York-based abortion provider’s accounts of some of her patients’ abortion stories.

I then asked students to interview and tell the anonymous story of a person who had contemplated or had an abortion.

The students uniformly told beautifully gentle and empathetic stories that largely corroborated the quantitative and qualitative findings in the books I assigned. The prevailing mythology attributes abortions to the irresponsible teenager; the poor; the unwed; to those who choose not to use contraception, … to the “other.”

What the research shows and what students discovered first-hand was that the collective “we” — one in four women — have had abortions — from law student to lawyer; from the single woman to married with several children; from struggling immigrant to the affluent; from African American to Caucasian; from the Catholic to the atheist; from victims of physical and mental abuse to the coddled; from the contraception substitute to contraception failure; from teenager to the 40-something professional; from the highly educated to those without any sex education.

Myth 2: Women often regret their decision to have an abortion.

Relying on one questionable study, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kaczmaryk of the Northern District of Texas recently proclaimed in his mifepristone decision that an abortion often leads women to “experience shame, regret, anxiety, depression, drug abuse and suicidal thoughts because of the abortion.” Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy voiced similar concerns in a 2007 case.

In studying 1,000 women over a 15-year period, the Turnaway Study casts much doubt on these judicial assertions. My students’ research supports the Turnaway Study’s conclusions. Women who chose abortion care were intentional and deliberate; neither women who terminated pregnancies nor those who decided to carry to term regretted their decisions.

Myth 3: If you are anti-abortion, you are pro-life.

Strict abortion bans with the narrowest of exceptions force women to suffer life-threatening illnesses because the medically indicated treatment is an abortion.

In class we listened to harrowing stories of pregnant women teetering on the precipice of death; we read about Oklahoma health care providers sandwiched between vague law, sound medical training and hospital ethics boards; we visited with women who were leaving the state or putting off child-bearing because they believed it was too risky to be pregnant in Oklahoma; and we compared maternal mortality data and abortion data, concluding that abortion is significantly safer than childbirth.

Even those students who remained firm in their moral and/or religious opposition to abortion started to question the binaries that infuse our polarizing abortion rhetoric. Pro-life versus pro-choice. Anti-abortion versus pro-abortion. Bodily autonomy versus fetal personhood.

The abortion issue is complex, nuanced and ill-suited for politicized soundbites.

Myth 4: If you are a religious person, you are anti-abortion.

Rabbi Marc Fitzerman arrived in class, wearing his yarmulke, with a Torah selection from Exodus and accompanying Talmudic tractates in hand. Using these selections from Jewish law, he walked us through a religious argument in support of bodily autonomy and abortion rights.

The goal of this exercise was not to indoctrinate. It was simply to show that those who consider themselves of faith can hold divergent views on abortion and that to impose one view on others is to deny some of beliefs as deeply held as religious-based opposition to abortion.

For the students, this was a collective “aha” moment — one that teachers cherish.

Immediately before I sat down on June 24 to write this piece, I received an email from one of my seminar students who asked for comments on her rousing missive, “Let Her Roar: One Woman’s Demand on the Constitution, Abortion, and What is a Woman.”

As we enter the second year of post-Roe Oklahoma, this rising generation of advocates invigorates me with hope.

Janet Koven Levit is a law professor at the University of Tulsa College of Law and a member of the board of directors for the Center for Reproductive Rights. Previously, she was interim president and provost at TU and dean of the College of Law.