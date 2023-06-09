Our theology includes a belief that God continues to reveal to us mysteries of the universe that can improve humanity. Each step of progress begins with imagining a better world, learning from those who came before us and solving problems prior generations could not.

The progress of our humanity begins with the will for creating a better world and continues with finding ways toward building more just and merciful societies.

One of our grandmothers, of blessed memory, used to say “necessity is the mother of invention.” That never resonated until much later. Our theology has helped us recognize that one of our greatest gifts as humans is the gift of imagination.

Capital punishment represents a failure of human imagination and a stagnancy rooted in the past. We strive for a more just society; we want a social order that shows mercy to the suffering.

As religious people, we strive to see the dignity and worth of every person, each created in God’s image. But at its core, the death penalty asserts the belief that “I cannot imagine a world in which this person has worth; I cannot imagine a world in which my healing and this person’s life co-exist.”

Jewish sacred text, the Torah, allows for the death penalty in cases more liberally than Jewish religious law. A common misconception about Judaism is that our religion follows what is written in the Five Books of Moses without other commentary.

In truth, for thousands of years Judaism has balanced what is written in the Torah with the wisdom of our sages and each generation’s subsequent learning and experience. Capital punishment is an archaic system that is antithetical to a faith built upon justice and mercy.

Vengeance may entice us, but it is not justice. Spite can be alluring, but it is not mercy. We must imagine a system that delivers justice tempered with mercy.

The death penalty for Richard Glossip is not justice. It is now well-documented that his case and trial are too flawed to be fair or accurate. Our state’s attorney general has stated this. The victim, Barry Van Treese, his family, his loved ones and our society deserve for justice to be served for his murder.

However, as facts continue to reveal the flaws in Glossip’s conviction, justice is served not by killing a man who may be innocent but by holding accountable the system that has allowed decades of errors. A wrongful conviction is not justice; killing someone when our legal system has failed us exhibits no mercy: not for the victim of the murder and not for the falsely condemned.

Our justice system needs to serve us, our ethics and our vision of a more just and merciful society. We have the capacity to imagine a world where a person who has been unfairly convicted is granted a new trial and a person who has been wrongly convicted is released from prison, despite the difficulty of admitting, in either case, that our system failed us.

We must heed this painful lesson to find a way to improve our system so that errors like the Glossip case do not occur or take 26 years to acknowledge and repair. We must imagine a system that does not continue barreling down the path to execution for the sake of finality.

The system we must build for ourselves must deliver justice and mercy, every step of the way.

Rabbi Daniel Kaiman is the principal rabbi at The Synagogue Congregation B’Nai Emunah in Tulsa. Rabbi Vered L. Harris is the spiritual leader of Temple B’nai Israel in Oklahoma City.