Lisa Kelly is CEO at The Arc of Oklahoma (formerly Centers for Disabilities). She speaks with Ginnie Graham about the challenges for people (and their families) with disabilities, including more than 5,100 Oklahomans. They are forced to wait years — 13 years on average in Oklahoma — for home and community-based services (HCBS), barriers to critical safety-net programs are too often a part of everyday life.
Related
People are also reading…
Contact us
Editorial Editor Ginnie Graham: Email | Twitter | Follow her stories