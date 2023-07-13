The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first over-the-counter birth control pill, Opill, a progestin-only, estrogen-free method of contraception. What this means for access to birth control and supporting women in having healthy births on their own terms cannot be overstated.

Opill has been available by prescription for over 50 years and has a track record of safety and efficacy; it’s 93% effective with typical use. It is expected to hit store shelves in early 2024. Having access to a daily birth control pill in a retail setting alongside condoms and emergency contraception is a true game-changer.

This can make a big difference for people who face barriers to access such as having no health insurance, being in a domestic violence situation and not feeling safe using their or a partner’s insurance, having limited transportation options, or living far from a health center.

The impact for Oklahoma, and especially rural Oklahoma, is significant given the severe shortage of OB/GYNs statewide. Oklahoma has approximately 1 OB/GYN provider for every 10,000 patients, most states have 2.68 per 10,000 — 45 of 77 counties have no OB/GYNs practicing there.

Only five counties in Oklahoma are not considered primary health care professional shortage areas, and medical schools in the state are facing critical recruitment challenges to OB/GYN residency programs.

There are known and potential limitations to Opill’s FDA approval that are important to acknowledge. The company behind Opill has stated it will strive to make the pill affordable over-the-counter, and the Biden Administration is working to make sure health insurance covers over-the-counter birth control. However, it will still likely be unaffordable to many, especially those without insurance.

Ever since the morning-after pill was approved for over-the-counter provision, the cost in retail settings has been prohibitive. While my nonprofit, Take Control Initiative, purchases the morning-after pill at $6 per unit to offer for free across Tulsa County, it is often sold for $50 in retail settings. A similar retail markup is likely to happen with an over-the-counter daily birth control pill.

There are many methods of birth control besides the pill. These other methods may be a better fit for someone, and longer-acting methods such as the arm implant and intrauterine device are certainly more effective (99%) at preventing pregnancy. It’s important that everyone has access to the full range of methods, and only having one more easily available does not meet everyone’s needs.

This is why TCI works with over 22 local health centers to offer all methods for free.

Birth control is a high impact, upstream solution that prevents abortions and preterm births, improves infant mortality, healthy births and birth spacing, all during the peak earning years of a woman’s life. Given what a difference this resource can make when it comes to health and economic outcomes, we need to continue expanding access across Oklahoma.

This past legislative session two bills were on the table which sought to give pharmacists the ability to prescribe birth control. This effort was nearly successful, and should absolutely be brought back next legislative session. Pharmacist prescribing power would expand access to multiple birth control methods, as well as improve overall health for under-resourced communities, most notably rural ones.

With more barriers to reproductive health care than in any other time in recent history, high and rising maternal mortality rates, contraceptive and maternity-care deserts abounding, the FDA’s approval of an over-the-counter oral contraceptive is a true bright spot in promoting women’s health.

Laura Bellis is the executive director of the Take Control Initiative and a member of the Tulsa City Council representing District 4.