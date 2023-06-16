The most influential advice on faith I've received came from my paternal grandfather, who was a Southern Baptist deacon in a small rural church just outside Miami, Oklahoma.

“You’re not going to agree 100% with any church or religion, and you shouldn’t, either,” he said. “Disagreement is good; questioning is good. The best you can do is find a place that matches most closely what you believe and how you feel. It should make you a better person.”

The vividness of that conversation sticks with me, even after more than 30 years. Pawpaw was being reflective that day as we decorated family graves. He wasn’t a firebrand kind of guy, and his words surprised me.

Pawpaw was a devoted Southern Baptist, teaching an adult Sunday School class for decades out of his well-read and dog-eared Bible. I’m pretty sure he had the Good Book memorized and often joked that “no one could out-Bible Pawpaw.”

He also championed women’s rights, raising two daughters who successfully entered male-dominated science professions. He and my father, also a lifelong Southern Baptist, were adamant that women could handle any role a man could.

This is why the latest actions at the Southern Baptist Convention sadden me on a personal level. It is not my chosen faith, but one that brought great comfort and guidance to my grandparents and Dad.

From a secular view, the actions are a harbinger in our nation’s divisive culture war. They signal how conservative evangelicals will seek to sway political life and public policy around women’s rights.

The nearly 13,000 conference voters, called messengers, voted to expel all churches with women pastors and amended the conference's constitution to say that a church could be Southern Baptist only if it “does not affirm, appoint or employ a woman as a pastor of any kind,” including as a youth or teaching pastor.

Five churches have been kicked out so far this year for ordaining women. Two — the California megachurch Saddleback and the small Louisville, Kentucky, Fern Creek Baptist Church — sought appeals but lost.

The move is based on a 2000 statement of faith, known as the Baptist Faith and Message, which states that only qualified men can serve as pastors. The constitutional amendment added further, more specific restrictions.

In defending Saddleback’s female pastor, founder Rick Warren said the church should work to get rid of sin and that “women on pastoral staff have not sinned."

He noted that the denomination’s faith statement is 4,032 words long, according to the New York Times' coverage. He urged messengers to agree to disagree to “share a common mission.”

“Saddleback disagrees with one word,” he said. “That’s 99.99999999% in agreement. Isn’t that close enough?”

“No,” the crowd shouted, according to the Times.

It would have been close enough for Pawpaw.

But our nation appears to be quickly spiraling away from cooperation, empathy and understanding. There are segments that revel in the chaos and view the world as us versus them. These are self-described warriors rather than peacemakers or diplomats.

After the vote, Warren said toxic politics is making its way into the church.

“There are people who want to take the SBC back to the 1950s when white men ruled supreme and when the woman’s place was in the home,” he said. “There are others who want to take it back 500 years to the time of the Reformation. I say we need to take the church back to the first century. The church at its birth was the church at its best.”

The same could be said for churches beyond Southern Baptist, including my own Catholic faith.

All these wedge issues detract from the real problems, including sex abuse scandals that have plagued both the Baptist and Catholic churches. Several surveys and reports find young people leaving their faith. Talking politics from the pulpit and pushing cultural division won’t help reverse that trend.

As this news out of the Southern Baptist Convention broke, memories of Pawpaw flooded back. He remains the most intellectually curious person I’ve ever known, having read every version of the Bible he could find and some Jewish texts.

We spoke a lot about our differences in faith. He never judged and loved me even though I carried a rosary and saint cards.

Those talks brought us closer to our faiths and to each other. We challenged each other on the reasons for our choices. He demonstrated strength in finding commonalities, remaining an independent thinker and respecting diversity of beliefs.

A relationship with faith is similar to a marriage in that it takes work and thoughtfulness. It ought not be controlling or harmful but full of love. And we don't have to be in complete agreement.

Before a series of strokes in the late ’90s rendered Pawpaw uncommunicative, I asked about his favorite Scripture. He was quick with an answer.

“Everyone always talks about John 3:16. That’s a good one. But I always liked the one that comes after, John 3:17: ‘For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but that the world might be saved through him’,” he said.

That’s the passage on which I ponder most. If Christ wasn’t sent to condemn, then we shouldn’t either.