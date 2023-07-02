In 1930, 44 of the 89 counties spanning Route 66 were sundown towns — all-white communities that banned Black people inside the city limits after dark.

That fact stuck with writer and photographer Candacy Taylor.

"How in the world did Black people drive Route 66 when half the counties were sundown towns?" she asked during a panel discussion at last weekend's Route 66 Road Fest.

Taylor was working on a travel guide that turned into a decade of research and driving more than 109,000 miles along the Mother Road to document the Black experience. That led to "Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America."

For Black travelers, Route 66 could be dangerous. The consequences of being in the wrong place could range from a local police escort out of town to a lynching. Those driving nice cars were particularly vulnerable to harassment.

Many establishments refused to serve Black people, so they traveled with essentials such as bedding, ice coolers, portable toilets and gas cans. Travelers took notice of businesses with three "Ks" like Kozy Kottage Kamp or the Klean Kountry Kottages, understanding that as code for the Ku Klux Klan, Taylor stated in a 2016 article in The Atlantic.

The Green Book, a motorist publication out of New York City issued from 1936 to 1967, listed safe places for non-white travelers. It was modeled after Jewish travel guides of the 1930s for the Borscht Belt, a reference to resorts in New York's Catskills Mountains.

Unlike the misrepresentations in the movie "The Green Book," the listings included upscale and luxury accommodations as well as more affordable services. Taylor said no Green Book experts were consulted by filmmakers until after the first screening, which resulted in audience confusion about the book.

"People are hungry to know this history," she said.

Taylor has catalogued more than 10,000 Green Book listings, scouted more than 6,000 sites and photographed 200 properties. Her work uncovered a flourishing community of Black-owned and other welcoming places. Many of the early listings were private homes, and many were for services like beauty salons.

"These were the first Air BnBs; it was a functional reality," Taylor said. "It was like a Black yellow pages."

Driving Route 66 in the early days was difficult for anyone, considering the unreliability of motor vehicles and traversing harsh terrain like the Mojave Desert. There were no roadside assistance programs to help stranded travelers, said Wade Bray, curator of the AAA Route 66 Road Fest and panel moderator.

"Add to that navigating sundown towns and people who are legitimately trying to cause problems (for Black motorists)," Bray said. "Out of that turmoil, by necessity, comes entrepreneurship and finding ways to solve problems."

Appearing on the panel was Edward Threatt Sr., grandson of the founders of the historic located three miles outside Luther. It was one of the few full-service gas stations that welcomed people of color and may be the only Black-owned filling station along Route 66.

The Threatt Filling Station closed in the 1970s, but the bungalow house-style structure remains in family ownership. It was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1995 and received federal preservation grants for restoration.

Threatt said restoration work is underway, with a grand opening planned for June 2024. The repurposed venue will include interactive exhibits focused on history. He said the renovations uncovered a cornerstone from March 22, 1933, but the exact date of the building's construction isn't known.

"That spirit of entrepreneurship started with my grandpa. It was a place where people of color — Black people — could come and feel welcome," Threatt said. "A lot of us in the family own our own businesses. That goes back to Grandpa; he engrained in us a spirit of entrepreneurship.

"He taught us that no matter who walks through that door, you treat them with respect. Because of that, Grandpa was a person who got respect in our town."

The station sits on property between two former sundown towns, Luther and Wellston, Threatt said. His grandfather owned 160 acres and had a working farm on the land.

"I remember the n-word being yelled at me, and I knew where to be when it was sundown," he said. "My Mom and Dad taught me to act a certain way and how to behave when coming into contact with certain people. I taught that to my kids.

"I hope they don't have to teach that to their kids. I hope some progress is being made."

After business founder Allen Threatt died in December 1950, his widow took over operations. Edward Threatt said it eventually fell under the management of an aunt, an educator in Luther schools.

That's not unusual, Taylor said. The Green Book listings have a disproportionate number of women-owned or managed businesses. Even the publication itself was almost entirely staffed by women, except for the publisher, Victor Green.

"Women known how to get stuff done," she joked.

The Threatt Filling Station restoration is critical, considering that less than 5% of Green Book listings are open, Taylor said. About 20% of the Green Book listings have no address, and some descendants aren't aware of the history.

After years of searching for a specific Van Horn, Texas, address, Taylor located the family of the woman with the property listed.

"They didn't realize she was in the Green Book. They took me to the building; it was in shambles but still there. Now they are interested and motivated to know more," Taylor said.

"It's all still new to us; even a lot of us Black folks didn't know about the Green Book."

Tulsa's Route 66 Road Fest featured a Green Book exhibit based on Taylor's research. She was also the curator and content specialist for a Smithsonian traveling exhibit on the subject and is working on a mobile app of locations.

"It's a living, evolving history," she said.