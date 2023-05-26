Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Memorials. Remembrances. Commemorations. Tributes.

All these words I've used lately to describe the constant state of mourning our country faces. In the past week, Texans — and many Americans — stopped to recall the Uvalde elementary school massacre from a year earlier. The week before recognized the one-year mark of when a white supremacist took the lives of 10 people at a Buffalo, New York, supermarket.

On Thursday, Tulsans will pause to recognize the year's passing of the mass shooting at a Saint Francis building that killed Dr. Preston Phillips, Dr. Stephanie Husen, Amanda Glenn, William Love and the shooter.

Candles will be lit. Speeches made. Poems read. Hymns sung. Moments of silence had.

It will be a day filled with tears, hugs and sadness. Yet themes of hope, healing and moving forward will emerge.

For many, these moments are a celebration of the lives of those who died too soon, bringing comfort to family and friends who loved them.

People will avoid talk of politics. But there will be an undercurrent of frustration, spoken in hushed voices and whispers, about these continued deaths from gun violence.

Families of victims will handle these days in various ways, from being visible to insisting on privacy. There is no rule book on how to handle the weight of that type of public death — and grief.

This is a unique trauma inflicted upon thousands of Americans — the survivors and families — each year.

Next week will bring more such observances.

Last year during a 72-hour span during Memorial Day weekend, 300 shooting incidents occurred across the U.S. that ended with more than 130 people murdered, according to the Gun Violence Archive. That includes a mass shooting in Taft where a gunman killed one person and injured seven on May 29.

Memorial Day is meant to be a solemn holiday of reflection and gratitude for the American military personnel who lost their lives while in service. It originated after the Civil War as Decoration Day during a time when flowers were in full bloom.

For such a day to turn violent is an offense to the military troops who fought for Americans to live in peace. But we must always work and battle for that peace, sometimes challenging traditions and the status quo.

That push and pull of public discussion is as American as it gets. We get better through the struggle to make our country stronger for everyone.

For a few weeks after the Saint Francis shooting, I was told it was not the time to talk about ways to make the community safer from gun violence, noting that the shooter bought an AR-15-type semi-automatic rifle just hours before the tragedy.

When is it time? Every week brings another mass shooting. Every week flags are moved to half staff. Every week prayers are said for more victims.

The U.S. reached a point three years ago that the No. 1 cause of death among youth is gun violence, surpassing car accidents. A little more than half of all gun deaths are due to suicide, indicating a lack of needed health care treatment among a growing number of Americans.

Death anniversaries are among the hardest emotional and psychological moments to bear. Every person must find a way to ease the pain and find a foothold to live with the loss.

It's OK to talk about gun safety during this moment. It's also necessary. We have the capacity to feel big emotions while searching for solutions.

During the past year, several people have shown bravery in speaking about possible gun safety ideas, measured in baby steps, not large changes.

Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin suggested faster federal government background checks, mandating serial numbers on ghost guns and creating equal requirements on individual gun sellers and licensed firearms dealers. He encouraged people to be safer about storing firearms, saying every day the Tulsa Police Department gets calls about guns stolen from cars.

The family of Dr. Husen backs the Wear Orange Weekend (June 2-4) for National Gun Violence Awareness. It's a movement about becoming knowledgeable.

The Saint Francis tragedy was among 646 mass shootings last year, defined as shootings that kill or injure at least four people. As of Thursday, there have been 241 so far this year.

Add those to the memorials, remembrances, commemorations and tributes for next year.

