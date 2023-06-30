When the Klondike bars melted and the cat hid full-time, it was time to pack up and find cooler shelter. The countdown began to power restoration.

Oklahoma never disappoints when it comes to weather. Mother Nature is in a hold-my-beer kind of mood, whipping up a historic 100 mph in the middle of the night on June 18.

Our home was fortunate to just be the backstop for the neighborhood's loose limbs, siding and lawn cushions along with the loss of a section of fence. Too many people I know ended up with trees in the middle of homes. My uncle hired a disaster coordinator to handle removing a 150-year-old oak from a bathroom and getting it fixed. Who knew that was a job?

Power outage has its own challenges, and heat advisories put it in the danger zone. Like many Tulsans, we toughed it out on Day 1, optimistic the cool evening breeze would continue and the electricity would flow the next day.

At about 2 a.m., my teenage son and I found ourselves in the hallway, sweating through our pajamas and wondering what were thinking and where the wind went. The next day, my husband and I headed to my Mom's house while my son took the dog to claim the extra bed at my sister's home.

My daughter lucked out being at camp, and the cat had a real attitude about the whole thing.

It was fortunate to have family with electricity in their homes. Too many people, especially those with pets, didn't have a place to go. Cooling stations are critical, but it's not a substitute for a personal room.

Though thankful for my accommodations, I was up again at 2 a.m., certain my first hot flash was happening. Looking at my husband, he looked like to be having one as well. I checked the thermostat — 78 degrees.

Mom (age 70) and stepdad (age 80) managed to make their house hotter than the outdoor low of 73 degrees. As soon as they left for a week of vacation the next day, I cranked that temperature down to the wear-a-sweater level.

Each day, we checked our house, working a bit here and there. Without a cool place for breaks, not much yard cleanup happened. One neighbor spent a lot of time in the pool, and another had a generator going to live in one room. Quite a few found other places to crash.

The cat never did make an appearance. She ate her food, drank her water but started forgetting about her litterbox — a passive-aggressive move letting us know she was unhappy.

A nice side effect was having a full workplace. Nothing like a lack of power to push remote-working people into an office for a time.

By Day 4, the optimism had waned, and everything was exhausting. The sense of adventure and the "we can get through this" spirit was lost as we continued living out of suitcase. We didn't have our things, and dining out was getting costly. The uncertainty put us on edge.

A friend noted that if this was taxing on our mental health, imagine what refugees face. That sobering thought made me stop whining.

Reaching Day 6, friends now felt guilty admitting when they had restored power. A funk had set into our home that was a mix of stale air, missing cat and something else.

Plans for cleaning up was daunting. At that point, I wanted a new house — just walk away and start over.

Then, on the seventh day, we saw the light and felt the air. I rejoiced, saying "hallelujah" and tested out every outlet and power switch.

The temperature in our home was about 80 degrees, or what Mom calls "about right."

For the next 24 hours, we played the game of "what's that smell?" We had moved freezer stuff to my sister's house and threw out all refrigerated food earlier.

Turns out, the Go-Gurts fell behind a freezer drawer unseen, where they languished into a stew of acrid soup. Also, empty ice trays — the old timey kind that we kept for kicks — turned into petri dishes when left in heat. And, the dishwasher had stopped mid-cycle.

Armed with bleach, baking soda and vinegar, we attacked that refrigerator with a vengeance. It is as clean as new. Two cycles of the dishwasher fixed that problem.

Our cat finally emerged, still with the attitude but begrudgingly allowing to live in the house.

The outdoors is another story. It's going to take weeks for us to cut through it all and mend the fence. Like many Tulsans, we're doing this ourselves.

The brush pile accumulating in our front yard is getting significant, and we don't really know what the city will eventually pick up in green waste. We're hoping for mercy.

Take this as a personal plea to be kind about the cleanup in neighborhoods. Instead of complaining on various social media pages, offer to help. Not everyone has power tools, physical ability or financial means to hire workers.

Like with all natural disasters, Tulsans pulled together, but we need to remain that way for a little while longer.