It was the middle of the night when Lonnie Vaughan heard crying from his wife's hospital bed from his spot on a lumpy cot. What he saw made him smile and return to sleep.

Martha Vaughan lost a large portion of her lung capacity in 18 months after contracting COVID-19 in 2020. It took a team of specialists in Tulsa and Dallas to level off the damage of interstitial lung disease caused by the virus. She has been frequently hospitalized, has a chronic cough, suffers from fatigue and requires oxygen.

Now she's waiting on a double-lung transplant. But her husband goes back to that one tear-filled night.

"I was in the hospital, right next to her. She's my high school sweetheart, so I'm going to be there with my girl," he said. "I looked over, and she was hugging the nighttime nurse and was saying, 'Girl, you don't have to put up with that. You can do better than that.'

"That's Martha, in her fight for her life, and she's thinking of others — always helping others."

The emergency phase of COVID-19 was lifted recently, turning the pandemic into an endemic.

Many elected officials declared the pandemic over months ago. Some even offensively question the official Oklahoma death count of nearly 17,000 residents.

For thousands of survivors like Martha, the pandemic remains with them as they live with severe long-haul health problems directly caused by the virus. COVID-19 is still blamed for about 200 to 300 deaths a day in the U.S.

Martha Vaughan is best known as a Tulsa media trailblazer in a career spanning three decades. She was the first Black woman to serve as general manager at KJMM, 105.3 FM, and KGTO, 99.1 AM, which is part of Perry Publishing & Broadcasting, eventually becoming vice president. Before that, she was a leading sales representative at KMOD, 97.5 FM, and KHTT, 106.9 FM.

In 1995, Martha helped found the Tulsa Association of Black Journalists, serving as a mentor to many journalists working in the city's media.

She and Lonnie have been a couple for 50 years, meeting as teenagers at Sapulpa High School. Their early years were spent in poverty living in a north Tulsa neighborhood. They eventually built up a store selling major appliances, and Martha entered the workforce when their kids were teens.

In 2002, with the help of their Southern Hills Baptist Church community, they started the nonprofit ministry Car Care Clinic to repair vehicles for low-income people.

"As we began to prosper, we knew it was time to give back," Lonnie said. "Martha and I started praying, and we prayed ourselves right into it. But COVID affected that ministry, too. With my wife's needs, I had to make a decision.

"I would shut that down, sell the house and do whatever it takes for my girl. I talked to her about that, because we don't know what's ahead of us. One day she said, ‘We're not shutting that down. That's our family legacy.’"

Though Martha has Medicare and private insurance, the out-of-pocket costs will be close to $200,000. It's not something she and her husband have in savings.

Escalating health care costs is another concern looming for survivors of COVID-19. About 30% of those who get COVID-19 have long-term health problems, which affect up to 23 million Americans, according to several federal reports. The Brookings Institute found that long COVID accounts for potentially 15% of the workforce shortage.

Estimates put costs to the American economy at between $3.7 trillion and $16 trillion. Individual costs are estimated at about $9,000 annually, but that ranges based on health needs.

Martha Vaughan is at the higher end of health care costs with the double-lung transplant. To defray costs, several fundraisers and a GoFundMe account have been established, with information available at marthasjourneytonewlungs.com. The acceptance of others' generosity is not something the couple is used to experiencing, having always been on the giving and ministry side.

"To give out love, you are practicing the love of God. You are allowed to be the instrument of God in giving. For it to be poured back in us is new," Lonnie Vaughan said. "We had to put our pride aside. The financial side is scary. You work your whole life to have your future secure, and that's all shaken up. But we have to leave that alone and use our own faith and trust God."

Martha has largely been isolating due to her damaged immune system. But she wrote this on the GoFundMe page:

"Best-laid plans are not always what a future turns out to be and of all the things to happen. I never placed myself being this sick in my storyline," she wrote. "I'm an extremely private person, one that could always give more than I ask.

"Walking through this health issue, I have gone to sleep, many a night, in tears at the thought of looking, being, and sounding vulnerable until one night turned into the next morning. That's when I realized, 'I AM vulnerable. I can't do this alone!' So I want to let my friends and family see me, love me, and most of all, help me."

Lonnie and Martha were both hospitalized with the virus. Their children worried about each of them pulling through. After surgery for an irregular heartbeat, Lonnie fully recovered, but Martha's lungs kept getting worse.

"At the beginning, we quit dreaming, and we are dreamers. It knocked us down," he said. "We woke up one day and said, ‘This is not who we are.’ We knew it was affecting the kids, and we are people of faith. One day we decided to start dreaming again. It re-energized our faith.

"We had to learn to let go and let God take over. It's to me to ask, but it's not to me to tell Him how to do it."

Martha found a pulmonary physician in Tulsa who helped her find a team of specialists at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas with the resources for a double-lung transplant.

It took three months to get on the transplant list, and she's been on it three months. It typically takes six months to a year for double-long transplants.

Once two lungs become available, a phone call will be made to enact the plan. An ambulance will get Martha to a local airport, where an air ambulance will be waiting to fly her to the Dallas Love Airport. An ambulance will be waiting there to drive her directly to the hospital, where she will be wheeled into surgery and a waiting medical team.

With these types of transplants, there is a tragedy that leads to it. Someone will have died for Martha to live.

"We are so thankful someone has thought ahead for my girl," Lonnie said. "It's mixed emotions. We've gone through that too — the feeling guilty. But that person wouldn't want us to feel that. The person giving us that gift of grace will want us to feel joy, and it will be."

The couple are now optimists in this journey, saying they see so much good coming out of this experience.

"We've always been a strong family, but this has taken us to a whole new level of strength in our faith walk. I'm closer and experienced God more than I ever have," Lonnie said.

"We made a commitment that every day we wake up and we're on this Earth together, we're going to enjoy that day. Nothing is going to rob us of that day. There is joy in our house. We are dreaming again. We do not miss a beautiful sunset. We are out there looking at it together."

The Vaughans are making post-transplant retirement plans that include grandchildren and beaches.

"I will do anything for my baby," Lonnie said. "She's got me, and I'm not letting go of her. She's my best friend ever. I love that girl."