Looking for a place for an old-fashioned skinny dip? Oklahoma has landed on a national list of best places to strip down for a swim.

Of course I had to know more after the press release from MyDatingAdviser.com found its way to my inbox. That might have to do with the triple-digit temperatures making a jump in a lake sans clothes sound pretty good.

I'm not advocating for that, just understanding the appeal.

The study looked at 800 U.S. beaches across various categories, including beach quality, safety, weather and accommodation options. I'm not sure how many Oklahomans would call what we have "beaches," but it was enough for the report to state: "Oklahoma has proven to be a perfect destination for adventurous individuals seeking unforgettable skinny-dipping experiences."

Now that's a tourism campaign worthy of the "Imagine That" tagline.

The No. 1 naked swimming hole in Oklahoma is Robbers Cave State Park in Wilburton. The report touts the park's camping, hiking, fishing, Wilburton Archery Range and Blue River Public Hunting Area. It added:

"For those looking to take an exhilarating dip without worrying about being seen by others, Robbers Cave State Park is the perfect spot for skinny dipping. With its secluded, shaded coves and calm waters, visitors can enjoy a peaceful swim in nature’s aquatic playground."

Other locations making the list (in ranked order) are: Little River State Park (Madill), Red Rock Canyon Adventure Park (Hinton), Lake Murray (Ardmore), Roman Nose State Park (Watonga), Beavers Bend Resort (Broken Bow), Lake Tenkiller (Vian), Lake Eufaula (Eufaula), Grand Lake (Grove), Lake Texoma (Kingston), Lake Oologah (Oologah), Turner Falls (Davis) and Lake Thunderbird (Norman).

Not to argue with a dating website, but these seem far too public. Not that I haven't seen nudity at Grand Lake, but it's still illegal. Something to keep in mind if the continued heat tempts an au naturale swim.

The better options would be a backyard pool, surrounded by a high fence. In a really desperate situation, maybe hopping the neighbor's fence to use one next door — not that I would ever consider doing that.

The managing editor at the site, Amy Pritchett, does have a way of selling the skinny dipping, saying "There is nothing more liberating and joyful than a skinny dip. If you can visit a beautiful skinny dipping spot, it’s worth stripping down, enjoying nature, and having a splash! Remember, it’s not a big deal; even better if the water is cold!”

The report includes tips for "having a good skinny dip." Though, I am interested in the stories of how skinny dips went bad. I'm sure there are lessons in that.

But, the first recommendation, showing a top priority, is to be respectful, have discretion and "try not to traumatize any small kids." I'll go a step further and say to keep all clothes on if small children are present.

Also, make sure any friends tagging along are comfortable with it. Seeing others naked might not be everyone's bag.

"We agree the human body is beautiful, but give people the opportunity not to look at you if they don’t want to," the report states. Well said.

Next up is to not forget sunscreen and bug spray. Daytime skinny dipping will have sun shining on parts that aren't used it. Leeches may be another concern, depending the body of water.

Of great importance is the statement not to skinny dip while drunk. "A little liquid courage could help you get naked. But if you are completely drunk, swimming isn’t safe and could land you in a dangerous situation."

An interesting suggestion is to keep your eyes on people's faces. It's a good piece of advice for all situations, but there might be particular difficulty surrounded by naked swimmers.

"Interact as you usually would and keep physical contact to a minimum," the report states.

It's unclear how to act like normal while treading water surrounded by private bits on display.

Finally, don't take photos: "If only celebrities and politicians could learn this too," the report wryly noted. I'd suggest everyone leave their smartphones on the shore before any clothes hit the ground.

On an optimistic note, the report ends with, "Get over yourself and have fun. Remember that not even swimsuit models look like that in real life. So, relax and enjoy being naked."